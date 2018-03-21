Here's where Texas Rangers fans can get a bird's eye view of new stadium

When the Texas Rangers open the season next week against the World Series champion Houston Astros, fans will be able to take a look at the team's future home.

From section 343 in Globe Life Park, fans will be able to get peer down at Globe Life Field, which is currently a giant hole south of the current stadium.

"It's a great place to go up and look," said Rob Matwick, the Rangers executive vice president of business operations. "It's a great vantage point."

Matwick briefed the Arlington City Council on the progress of the stadium project on Tuesday.





The team has ordered 32,000 tons of structural steel — 14,000 for the stadium bowl and 18,000 for the retractable roof — all from U.S. companies. The bowl will start rising out of the ground as the season progresses and the retractable roof is scheduled to be completed by October 2019.

The excavation for the new stadium is "winding down," Matwick said, and the constant parade of trucks down North Collins Street to the landfill will be completed close to the end of March.

The City of Arlington has also moved to meet its obligation to pay nearly half of the new stadium's cost.

On March 7, the city of Arlington sold $465.4 million in bonds for the new $1.1 billion ballpark that is scheduled to open for the 2020 season. The city talked about the bond sale at its Tuesday afternoon work session and on the city's website.

Voters approved the new stadium in November 2016.

"It is fully funded at what our contract requires us to do," said Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton.

The city is required to pay $500 million of the stadium's costs and was able to sell some of the bonds at a premium to meet the $500 million requirement. An investor pays a premium to receive a higher interest rate.

"You can actually do less through these financing mechanisms," Yelverton said at Tuesday's City Council work session.

The Rangers’ lease on Globe Life Field, set to open in 2020, will run through 2054. The city's portion of the debt will be repaid with revenue generated through a half-cent sales tax, a 2-percent hotel occupancy tax and a 5-percent vehicle rental tax. Arlington will also receive $2 million a year in rent for the ballpark paid by the Rangers.

Matwick said the bond sale was good news for the baseball team.

"Well it's huge," Matwick said. "The city has been a tremendous partner throughout the process.. There was no question that the city would meet that obligation. In fact, the markets responded very favorably to the bonds that they issued."

On Wednesday, the Rangers and The Cordish Companies announced that Jim Waltry will be the chief operating officer for Texas Live!, the $250 dining and entertainment complex that is being build adjacent to Globe Life Field. Wlatry has previously served in the same role at Ballpark Village, another sports-anchored complex that was a parntnership between Cordish and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Trucks hauling dirt for the $1.1 billion stadium will continue for another 3 to 4 weeks. But fans will start to see the new stadium emerging out of the ground over the next year. Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Live! isn't scheduled to open until the late summer/early fall, but we couldn't wait that long to see what's going on inside those construction fences. But we'll still have plenty of waiting to do because Live! by Loews isn't scheduled to open in until 2019 and Globe Life Field won't be ready until 2020. Courtesy of The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna