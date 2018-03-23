Bobbleheads, $1 hot dogs, fireworks add spice to Texas Rangers 2018 promotions

The Texas Rangers open their regular season Thursday with a four-game series against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

Bobbleheads are one of many featured items on the promotions schedule at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Fireworks and $1 hot dog nights have also proven to be popular among fans.

Among the 12 bobblehead giveaways are the TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Home Run Counter Bobblehead on March 31, Dr Pepper/Brookshire’s Elvis Andrus Bobblehead on April 7, Medical City Healthcare Star Wars Han Gallo Bobblehead on May 26, Dairy MAX Joey Gallo Tape Measure Bobblehead on June 9, and StubHub Robinson Chirinos Removable Mask Bobblehead on August 28.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here's the 2018 Texas Rangers promotions schedule:

March

29 Budweiser Magnetic Schedule (First 40,000, 21 & older)

30 Kids Opening Night, Denny’s Rangers Players Calendar (First 7,500, 13 & under), Friday Fireworks presented by TXU Energy

31 TXU Energy Adrian Beltre Home Run Counter Bobblehead (First 15,000)

APRIL

1 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

6 Friday Fireworks

7 Dr Pepper/Brookshire’s Elvis Andrus Bobblehead (First 15,000), Bark At The Park presented by Nylabone and Pets Add Life (PAL)

8 Dasani Rangers Pocket Tee (First 7,500, 13 & under), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

10 Coca-Cola Rangers On Deck Circle Coaster Set (First 15,000)

11 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

20 Falken Tires Adrian Beltre 3,000 Hit Mini Bat (First 15,000), Friday Fireworks

21 Globe Life Rangers Pullover (First 15,000, 14 & older), Smash Mouth Post-Game Concert presented by Budweiser

22 Siggno Post-Game Concert, Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

25 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 40 New Ballpark Grub! Pause 148 Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp 264 "Big Sexy" Bartolo Colon likes AL because he does not have to hit or run 78 100 games is Chirinos' goal for 2018 85 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 68 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 435 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 152 Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer 62 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 73 Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Rangers and Sportservice, the Globe Life Park concessionaire, announced the new items showing up at the concession stands this season. Items include The Triple B - bacon, brisket and bologna, a hot-dog-stuffed pickle, vegan nachos and a deep-fried cinnamon roll. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com

MAY

4 Friday Fireworks

6 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

9 CBS 11 Weather Day, Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

23 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

25 Star Wars Friday Fireworks

26 Medical City Healthcare Star Wars Han Gallo Bobblehead (First 15,000)

27 Carter BloodCare Rangers Cap (First 15,000), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

JUNE

5 MLB Network Tote Bag (First 20,000)

6 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under)

8 Friday Fireworks presented by Dairy MAX

9 Dairy MAX Joey Gallo Tape Measure Bobblehead (First 15,000)





10 Rangers MLB Play Ball Plastic Ball & Bat Set, Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

15 Friday Fireworks

16 Dr Pepper/Albertsons Adrian Beltre Best Friends Bobblehead (1 in series of 2, First 15,000)

17 FOX Sports Southwest/Southwest Airlines Rangers Reversible Bucket Hat (First 15,000), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under) 25 Academy Sports + Outdoors Rangers Tumbler (First 15,000)

26 Rangers Yearbooks (First 20,000)

27 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under)

29 Friday Fireworks 30 Rougie and Smokey the Horse Bobblehead (First 15,000)

JULY

1 Rangers Raglan Tee (First 17,500 – 15,000 Adult Sized, 2,500 Youth Large), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

3 Post-Game Fireworks

4 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under), Post-Game Fireworks

20 PowerAde/Kroger Celebration Snow Globe (First 15,000), Friday Fireworks

21 Dr Pepper/Tom Thumb Elvis Andrus Best Friends Bobblehead (2 in series of 2, First 15,000)

22 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

25 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (Only for members of Jr. Rangers Club presented by the Smile Generation)

AUGUST

3 Dr Pepper Eric Nadel 40th Anniversary Microphone (First 15,000), Friday Fireworks

4 Vladimir Guerrero Hall Of Fame Bobblehead (First 15,000)

5 Ted Williams 1st Rangers Manager Bobblehead (First 15,000), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

8 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

17 Friday Fireworks

18 Coca-Cola Nomar Mazara Bobblehead (First 15,000), Casey Donahew Post-Game Concert presented by Budweiser

19 MercyMe Post-Game Concert presented by Buckner International, Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

28 StubHub Robinson Chirinos Removable Mask Bobblehead (First 15,000)

29 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & under) 31 Friday Fireworks

SEPTEMBER

1 Rangers Captain Bobblehead (First 15,000)

2 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)

5 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night, Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

19 Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

21 Friday Fireworks 23 Fan Appreciation Day, 2018 Rangers Team Photo (All Fans), Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & under)