That's not a misprint. It's a double dose of Rougned Odor for Rangers

A moment Rougned Odor never thought would happen did happen Saturday. Rougned Odor was thinking the same thing.

Confused? Well, confusion reigned among some at Surprise Stadium after Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister put two players with the same name in their Cactus League game against the Kansas City Royals.

Rougned Roberto Odor is the starting second baseman for the Rangers. Rougned Jose Odor is a 20-year-old minor-leaguer in the Rangers' system who was serving as a just-in-case player in the first game of a double header.

It was a career highlight for the older Odor, 24, and a moment neither thought was going to happen.

"I'm very happy for playing with my brother," Rougned J. said. "I give much thanks to God for the opportunity. It was a dream to play with him. I want to do it again."

Neither knew that a plan to get them on the field together was in the works. When Little Brother, 20, showed up on the field, he had some explaining to do. Manager Jeff Banister hadn't informed either what was about to happen.

It finally happened in the sixth inning, when both Rougned Odors hit the field. Big Brother was at second, and Little Brother was at shortstop.

"This is the first time I played with him," Rougned R. said. "It's unbelievable to get to play with your brother on the same team, especially with him at shortstop. It was really nice.

"I didn't even know he was going to be with us today. I saw him here, and I was like, 'Why didn't you tell me you were going to be with us today?' He was like, 'I didn't know either.'"

Banister knew all along. He brought Jurickson and Juremi Profar together last spring, and former manager Ron Washington played shortstop Elvis Andrus with his older brother Erold in 2011.

"We knew the brother was coming over," Banister said. "We had plans to get him at shortstop with Rougie at second. It's the first Rougie has seen his brother play since he signed. There are not many opportunities to do this. We wanted to make sure we had the two together."

The younger Odor is best known, infamously, for being part of a group of prospects at the Rangers' facility in the Dominican Republic who were accused of sexually assaulting another prospect during a hazing incident.

A team official said that the Dominican Republic government closed the case against him without filing any charges. His older brother said that his younger brother was falsely accused and was guilty by association.

The brothers lived together during the off-season, and both worked out at Globe Life Park to get ready for the season.

Royals 7, Rangers 6





Texas 300 000 003 — 6 Kansas City 401 000 02x — 7

Texas ab r h bi Kansas City ab r h bi Ro.Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Jon.Jay cf 4 0 1 0 Leblanc 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Dwnes cf 1 0 0 0 J.Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 2 2 1 M.Ohlmn 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 2 0 1 2 Plouffe lf 2 1 1 0 S.Perez c 3 1 2 0 F.Rllin pr 1 0 0 0 P.Morin c 1 0 0 0 Sh.Choo dh 2 1 1 1 Lu.Duda 1b 2 1 1 3 A.Ibnez ph 2 1 1 0 J.Soler rf 4 1 2 1 Chrinos c 3 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 C.Csali c 1 1 1 0 R.Goins 2b 3 0 1 0 De.Hood rf 4 1 2 4 E.Mejia 2b 0 1 0 0 C.Tocci cf 4 0 1 0 R.Trres ss 3 0 0 0 C.Lopes 3b 2 0 0 0 Cstllno ss 1 1 1 0 Ro.Odor ss 2 0 1 0 Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 De Leon ss 3 0 0 0





















E—Hood (1), De Leon (3), Perez (1). DP—Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Texas 5, Kansas City 8. 2B—Plouffe (1), Choo (3), Hood (5), Rivera (1), Perez 2 (4), Goins (2). HR—Hood (3), Moustakas (1), Duda (2), Soler (5). SB—Odor 2 (4). CS—Hood (1).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO Colon L, 0-1 4 7 5 5 0 2 Guerra 1 1 0 0 1 2 Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 Springs 1 1 0 0 1 2 Ledbetter 1 2 2 2 1 2

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO Skoglund W, 1-0 4 4 3 3 0 6 Lenik H, 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 Broadway H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Maness H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Gaviglio 1 5 3 3 0 1

HBP—by—Springs (Perez). Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Tripp Gibson III; Third, Ryan Additon. T—2:34. A—6,174