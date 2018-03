Could the Texas Rangers be the sleeper team of 2018? TV exposure seems to say so

Texas Rangers fans are hoping for a bounce-back season in 2018.

The fans are guaranteed to see it all unfold.

Fox Sports Southwest will televise 157 Rangers games.

The Rangers will open the regular season against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros at Globe Life Park on Thursday, March 29.

Two games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest Plus on Wednesday, April 4, at Oakland and Sunday, April 8, against Toronto. Fox Sports Southwest Plus is available to all TV providers that carry Fox Sports Southwest.

Five games will be broadcast nationally, including two on the Fox broadcast network, two on FS1 and one on ESPN.

2018 Texas Rangers Television Schedule

March

29 Houston (FSSW) 2:35 p.m.

30 Houston (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

31 Houston (FSSW) 3:05 p.m.

April

1 Houston (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

2 at Oakland (FSSW) 9:05 p.m.

3 at Oakland (FSSW) 9:05 p.m.

4 at Oakland (FSSW +) 9:05 p.m.

5 at Oakland (FSSW) 2:35 p.m.

6 Toronto (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

7 Toronto (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

8 Toronto (FSSW+) 2:05 p.m.

9 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

10 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

11 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

13 at Houston (FSSW) 7:10 p.m.

14 at Houston (FSSW) 3:05 p.m.

15 at Houston (ESPN) 7:05 p.m.

16 at Tampa Bay (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

17 at Tampa Bay (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

18 at Tampa Bay (FSSW) 12:10 p.m.

20 Seattle (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

21 Seattle (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

22 Seattle (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

23 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

24 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

25 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

27 at Toronto (FSSW) 6:07 p.m.

28 at Toronto (FSSW) 3:07 p.m.

29 at Toronto (FSSW) 12:07 p.m.

30 at Cleveland (FSSW) 5:10 p.m.

May

1 at Cleveland (FSSW) 5:10 p.m.

2 at Cleveland (FSSW) 12:10 p.m.

3 Boston (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

4 Boston (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

5 Boston (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

6 Boston (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

7 Detroit (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

8 Detroit (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

9 Detroit (FSSW) 1:05 p.m.

11 at Houston (FSSW) 7:10 p.m.

12 at Houston (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

13 at Houston (FSSW) 1:10 p.m.

15 at Seattle (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

16 at Seattle (FSSW) 2:40 p.m.

17 at CWS (FSSW) 7:10 p.m.

18 at CWS (FSSW) 7:10 p.m.

19 at CWS (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

20 at CWS (FSSW) 1:10 p.m.

21 NY Yankees (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

22 NY Yankees (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

23 NY Yankees (FSSW) 6:05 p.m.

24 Kansas City (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

25 Kansas City (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

26 Kansas City (FS1) 3:05 p.m.

27 Kansas City (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

28 at Seattle (FSSW) 3:10 p.m.

29 at Seattle (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

30 at Seattle (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

31 at Seattle (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

June

1 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 9:07 p.m.

2 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 8:07 p.m.

3 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 3:07 p.m.

5 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

6 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

7 Houston (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

8 Houston (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

9 Houston (Fox) 6:15 p.m.

10 Houston (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

12 at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

13 at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

15 Colorado (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

16 Colorado (FSSW) 3:05 p.m.

17 Colorado (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

18 at Kansas City (FSSW) 7:15 p.m.

19 at Kansas City (FSSW) 7:15 p.m.

20 at Kansas City (FSSW) 7:15 p.m.

22 at Minnesota (FSSW) 7:10 p.m.

23 at Minnesota (FSSW) 1:10 p.m.

24 at Minnesota (FSSW) 1:10 p.m.

25 San Diego (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

26 San Diego (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

27 San Diego (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

29 Chicago White Sox (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

30 Chicago White Sox (FSSW) 8:05 p.m.

July

1 Chicago White Sox (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

3 Houston (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

4 Houston (FSSW) 6:05 p.m.

5 at Detroit (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

6 at Detroit (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

7 at Detroit (FSSW) 3:10 p.m.

8 at Detroit (FSSW) 12:10 p.m.

9 at Boston (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

10 at Boston (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

11 at Boston (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

13 at Baltimore (FSSW) 6:05 p.m.

14 at Baltimore (FOX) 6:15 p.m.

15 at Baltimore (FSSW) 12:05 p.m.

17 All-Star Game

20 Cleveland (FSSW) 7:50 p.m.

21 Cleveland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

22 Cleveland (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

23 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

24 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

25 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

26 Oakland (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

27 at Houston (FSSW) 7:10 p.m.

28 at Houston (FSSW) 6:10 p.m.

29 at Houston (FSSW) 1:10 p.m.

30 at Arizona (FSSW) 8:40 p.m.

31 at Arizona (FSSW) 8:40 p.m.

August

2 Baltimore (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

3 Baltimore (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

4 Baltimore (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

5 Baltimore (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

6 Seattle (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

7 Seattle (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

8 Seattle (FSSW) 1:05 p.m.

9 at NY Yankees (FSSW) 6:05 p.m.

10 at NY Yankees (FSSW) 6:05 p.m.

11 at NY Yankees (FSSW) 12:05 p.m.

12 at NY Yankees (FSSW) 12:05 p.m.

13 Arizona (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

14 Arizona (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

16 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

17 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

18 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

19 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

20 at Oakland (FSSW) 9:05 p.m.

21 at Oakland (FSSW) 9:05 p.m.

22 at Oakland (FSSW) 2:35 p.m.

24 at San Francisco (FSSW) 9:15 p.m.

25 at San Francisco (FSSW) 3:05 p.m.

26 at San Francisco (FSSW) 3:05 p.m.

28 Los Angeles Dodgers (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

29 Los Angeles Dodgers (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

31 Minnesota (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

September

1 Minnesota (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

2 Minnesota (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

3 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

4 Los Angeles Angels (FS1) 7:05 p.m.

5 Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

7 at Oakland (FSSW) 9:05 p.m.

8 at Oakland (FSSW) 3:05 p.m.

9 at Oakland (FSSW) 3:05 p.m.

10 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 9:07 p.m.

11 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 9:07 p.m.

12 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 9:07 p.m.

14 at San Diego (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

15 at San Diego (FSSW) 7:40 p.m.

16 at San Diego (FSSW) 3:10 p.m.

17 Tampa Bay (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

18 Tampa Bay (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

19 Tampa Bay (FSSW) 1:05 p.m.

21 Seattle (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

22 Seattle (FSSW) 7:05 p.m.

23 Seattle (FSSW) 2:05 p.m.

24 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 9:07 p.m.

25 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 9:07 p.m.

26 at Los Angeles Angels (FSSW) 9:07 p.m.

27 at Seattle (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

28 at Seattle (FSSW) 9:10 p.m.

29 at Seattle (FSSW) 8:10 p.m.

30 at Seattle (FSSW) 2:10 p.m.