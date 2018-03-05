Matt Moore wears Tim Lincecum's jersey number, 55. The left-handed Moore said he would gladly give up the number if the right-hander requests it.
Texas Rangers

With Lincecum on the way, would Moore surrender No. 55?

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

March 05, 2018 06:27 PM

Surprise, Ariz.

Matt Moore is back to wearing No. 55, the jersey number he wore when he first broke in with the Tampa Bay Rays and reclaimed after a December trade to the Texas Rangers.

But the left-hander might not have it much longer. Moore said on Monday that he is willing to surrender it to the newest member of the Rangers' pitching staff, right-hander Tim Lincecum.

The two-time Cy Young winner is expected to be in Rangers camp Tuesday after attending the funeral of his older brother over the weekend. Lincecum wore No. 55 while starring with the San Francisco Giants, and Moore would give the number off his back if Lincecum wants it.

"As far as I know, it doesn't sound like that's something he wants," Moore said. "I met him for two minutes the other day, and it didn't come up. To be honest with you, I couldn't think of a scenario where I wouldn't hand the number over to him.

"I want him to feel great. I don't want him to feel good. I want him to feel great, and part of that is being comfortable in what you're doing and what you're wearing. When I saw we signed him, shoot, if that's something he wants, it's all his."

Moore wore No. 45 with the Giants, but that is currently occupied by Nick Gardewine. No. 54 is available for Lincecum if he bypasses a request for No. 55, or to Moore if he finds himself without a number.

