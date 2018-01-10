Rangers reveal game times for 2018 schedule

Game times are now a part of the Texas Rangers’ 2018 schedule.
The complete schedule was released Wednesday afternoon, and there isn’t much difference from previous seasons. Home night games will start at 7:05 p.m., home day games during the work week will begin at 1:05 p.m., and Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m.
There are exceptions, naturally. The first comes in Game 1 of 81 at Globe Life Park, with Opening Day against the Houston Astros starting at 2:35 p.m. That was announced in November. The March 31 game against the Astros is bumped to 3:05 p.m.
Others are May 23 against the New York Yankees (6:05 p.m.); May 26 against Kansas City (3:05 p.m.); June 9 against Houston (6:15 p.m.); June 16 vs. Colorado (3:05 p.m. CT); June 30 against the Chicago White Sox (8:05 p.m.); and July 4 against Houston (6:05 p.m.).
Never miss a local story.
All game times are subject to change.
Briefly
▪ Cole Hamels was selected as the winner of the Jim Sundburg Community Achievement Award, which he will receive Jan. 19 during the Dr Pepper Texas Rangers Awards Dinner at Gilley’s Dallas. For tickets, visit texasrangers.com/awards.
▪ The Rangers formally announced that they have signed catcher Mike Ohlman to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league spring training. The Rangers also signed infielder Ryan Brett, right-hander Brandon Cumpton and left-hander Brandon Mann to minor-league contract with no invites.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
2018 Texas Rangers schedule
March
29 Houston, 2:35 p.m.
30 Houston, 7:05 p.m.
31 Houston, 3:05 p.m.
April
1 Houston, 2:05 p.m.
2 at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
3 at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
4 at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
5 at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
6 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
7 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
8 Toronto, 2:05 p.m.
9 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
10 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
11 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
13 at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
14 at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
15 at Houston, 7:05 p.m.
16 at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
17 at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
18 at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
20 Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
21 Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
22 Seattle, 2:05 p.m.
23 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
24 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
25, Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
27 at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
28 at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
29 at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
30 at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
May
1 at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
2 at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
3 Boston, 7:05 p.m.
4 Boston, 7:05 p.m.
5 Boston, 7:05 p.m.
6 Boston, 2:05 p.m.
7 Detroit, 7:05 p.m.
8 Detroit, 7:05 p.m.
9 Detroit, 1:05 p.m.
11 at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
12 at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
13 at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
15 at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
16 at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
17 at CWS, 7:10 p.m.
18 at CWS, 7:10 p.m.
19 at CWS 6:10 p.m.
20 at CWS, 1:10 p.m.
21 NY Yankees 7:05 p.m.
22 NY Yankees 7:05 p.m.
23 NY Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
24 Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
25 Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
26 Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
27 Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
28 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
29 at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
30 at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
31 at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
June
1 at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
2 at Los Angeles Angels, 8:07 p.m.
3 at Los Angeles Angels, 3:07 p.m.
5 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
6 Oakland 7:05 p.m.
7 Houston, 7:05 p.m.
8 Houston, 7:05 p.m.
9 Houston, 6:15 p.m.
10 Houston, 2:05 p.m.
12 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
13 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
15 Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
16 Colorado, 3:05 p.m.
17 Colorado, 2:05 p.m.
18 at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
19 at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
20 at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
22 at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
23 at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
24, at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
25 San Diego, 7:05 p.m.
26 San Diego, 7:05 p.m.
27, San Diego, 7:05 p.m.
29 CWS, 7:05 p.m.
30 CWS, 8:05 p.m.
July
1 CWS, 2:05 p.m.
3 Houston, 7:05 p.m.
4 Houston, 6:05 p.m.
5 at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
6 at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
7 at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
8 at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
9 at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
10 at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
11 at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
13 at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
14 at Baltimore, 6:15 p.m.
15 at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
17 All-Star Game
20 Cleveland, 7:50 p.m.
21 Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
22 Cleveland, 2:05 p.m.
23 Oakland 7:05 p.m.
24 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
25 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
26 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
27 at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
28 at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
29 at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
30 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
31 at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
August
2 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
3 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
4, Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
5 Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.
6 Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
7, Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
8 Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
9 at NY Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
10 at NY Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
11 at NY Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
12 at NY Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
13 Arizona, 7:05 p.m.
14 Arizona, 7:05 p.m.
16 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
17 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
18 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
19 Los Angeles Angels, 2:05 p.m.
20 at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
21 at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
22 at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
24 at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
25 at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
26 at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
28 Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.
29 Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.
31 Minnesota, 7:05 p.m.
September
1 Minnesota, 7:05 p.m.
2 Minnesota, 2:05 p.m.
3 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
4 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
5 Los Angeles Angels, 7:05 p.m.
7 at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
8 at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
9 at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
10 at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
11 at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
12 at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
14 at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
15 at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
16 at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
17 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
18 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
19 Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
21 Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
22 Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
23 Seattle, 2:05 p.m.
24 at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
25 at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
26 at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m.
27 at Seattle 9:10 p.m.
28 at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
29 at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
30 at Seattle, 2:10 p.m.
Comments