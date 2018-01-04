Texas Rangers Winter Caravan set for 12 stops throughout North Texas and beyond

Texas Rangers fans, get out those calendars. Your chance to get a picture and autograph with Rangers players is now.
The Rangers Winter Caravan begins Jan. 11 at Jim Turner Chevrolet in McGregor. The rest of the stops are Kroger stores, except for stops at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco and the Round Rock Sports Complex in Round Rock.
Most Rangers players, coaches and broadcasters will make at least one appearance throughout the 12 caravan stops, including manager Jeff Banister, Matt Bush, Keone Kela, Delino DeShields, Robinson Chirinos and Cole Hamels.
2018 Rangers Winter Caravan Schedule
Date
Time
Site
City
Appearing
Jan. 11
4:30-6 p.m.
Jim Turner Chevrolet, 1105 East McGregor Dr.
McGregor
Matt Bush, Chris Martin, Shawn Tolleson, Tom Grieve
Jan. 12
6-7 p.m.
Kroger, 3915 Hwy. 377 East
Granbury
Nick Gardewine, Brett Nicholas, Don Wakamatsu, Matt Hicks
Jan. 13
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 7005 North MacArthur Blvd.
Irving
Bush, Nicholas, Jeff Russell
Jan. 16
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Kroger, 701 West Marshall
Longview
Steve Buechele, Robinson Chirinos, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Jared Sandler
Jan. 18
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Kroger, 845 West Lamar Blvd.
Arlington
Doug Fister, Matt Moore
Jan. 21
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 4241 Capitol Ave.
Dallas
Jake Diekman, Mike Minor
Jan. 21
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 12600 North Beach St.
Fort Worth
Bibens-Dirkx, Cole Hamels
Jan. 23
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Kroger, 2200 FM 663
Midlothian
Jeff Banister, Tony Barnette, Delino Deshields, Dave Raymond
Jan. 23
Noon-1 p.m.
Round Rock Sports Center
Round Rock
Banister, Barnette, Deshields, Raymond
Jan. 26
6-7 p.m.
Kroger, 1820 Loy Lake
Sherman
Steve Buechele, Bush, Eric Nadel
Jan. 27
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 2925 Custer Road
Plano
Keone Kela, others TBA
Jan. 27
10:30- 1 p.m.
Dr Pepper Ballpark
Frisco
Bush, Chirinos, Kela, Tolleson, Trevino, Nadel, others TBA
