Tony Barnette, left, and Matt Bush sign autographs during a stop on the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan in January 2017.
Tony Barnette, left, and Matt Bush sign autographs during a stop on the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan in January 2017. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Tony Barnette, left, and Matt Bush sign autographs during a stop on the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan in January 2017. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Winter Caravan set for 12 stops throughout North Texas and beyond

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 04, 2018 02:16 PM

Texas Rangers fans, get out those calendars. Your chance to get a picture and autograph with Rangers players is now.

The Rangers Winter Caravan begins Jan. 11 at Jim Turner Chevrolet in McGregor. The rest of the stops are Kroger stores, except for stops at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco and the Round Rock Sports Complex in Round Rock.

Most Rangers players, coaches and broadcasters will make at least one appearance throughout the 12 caravan stops, including manager Jeff Banister, Matt Bush, Keone Kela, Delino DeShields, Robinson Chirinos and Cole Hamels.

2018 Rangers Winter Caravan Schedule

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Date

Time

Site

City

Appearing

Jan. 11

4:30-6 p.m.

Jim Turner Chevrolet, 1105 East McGregor Dr.

McGregor

Matt Bush, Chris Martin, Shawn Tolleson, Tom Grieve

Jan. 12

6-7 p.m.

Kroger, 3915 Hwy. 377 East

Granbury

Nick Gardewine, Brett Nicholas, Don Wakamatsu, Matt Hicks

Jan. 13

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Kroger, 7005 North MacArthur Blvd.

Irving

Bush, Nicholas, Jeff Russell

Jan. 16

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kroger, 701 West Marshall

Longview

Steve Buechele, Robinson Chirinos, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Jared Sandler

Jan. 18

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kroger, 845 West Lamar Blvd.

Arlington

Doug Fister, Matt Moore

Jan. 21

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Kroger, 4241 Capitol Ave.

Dallas

Jake Diekman, Mike Minor

Jan. 21

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Kroger, 12600 North Beach St.

Fort Worth

Bibens-Dirkx, Cole Hamels

Jan. 23

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kroger, 2200 FM 663

Midlothian

Jeff Banister, Tony Barnette, Delino Deshields, Dave Raymond

Jan. 23

Noon-1 p.m.

Round Rock Sports Center

Round Rock

Banister, Barnette, Deshields, Raymond

Jan. 26

6-7 p.m.

Kroger, 1820 Loy Lake

Sherman

Steve Buechele, Bush, Eric Nadel

Jan. 27

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Kroger, 2925 Custer Road

Plano

Keone Kela, others TBA

Jan. 27

10:30- 1 p.m.

Dr Pepper Ballpark

Frisco

Bush, Chirinos, Kela, Tolleson, Trevino, Nadel, others TBA

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

Banister: Calhoun coming on, Choo capping strong season 2:34

Banister: Calhoun coming on, Choo capping strong season

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China 1:22

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa 0:54

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money 0:44

The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

  • Texas Rangers players, coaches, visit kids at children's hospital

    Cook Childrens Medical Center hosted The Rangers baseball team for kids and families who could use some cheering up this holiday season.

Texas Rangers players, coaches, visit kids at children's hospital

Cook Childrens Medical Center hosted The Rangers baseball team for kids and families who could use some cheering up this holiday season.

Bob Booth Special

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

Banister: Calhoun coming on, Choo capping strong season 2:34

Banister: Calhoun coming on, Choo capping strong season

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China 1:22

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa 0:54

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money 0:44

The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

  • Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks about the thoughts behind a six-man starting rotation (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

View More Video