You’re looking live at Globe Life Field construction!

Hardcore Texas Rangers fans itching for the new stadium, Globe Life Field, to start rising from the ground in Arlington are in luck.
Fans can start monitoring the construction via a 24-hour camera feed at texasrangers.com.
The time-lapse camera went live on Wednesday. The feed is programmed on a delayed basis. Fans can pan and zoom to take a closer look of the ongoing construction at the southeast corner of East Randol Mill and Nolan Ryan Expressway.
The EarthCam, which was installed by the general contractor for the new stadium, Manhattan Construction, is mounted on Globe Life Park’s right field video board. Viewers are looking south over the 13-acre construction site, which includes parts of Texas Live!, the entertainment complex and hotel, which is expected to be finished this fall.
Two more cameras are coming soon to give fans views from the west and east.
The $1.1 billion, retractable-roof stadium is scheduled to open for the 2020 season.
