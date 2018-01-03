A live webcam from EarthCam is now available for Texas Rangers fans to watch progress on the construction of the $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open in 2020.
A live webcam from EarthCam is now available for Texas Rangers fans to watch progress on the construction of the $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open in 2020. EarthCam EarthCam
A live webcam from EarthCam is now available for Texas Rangers fans to watch progress on the construction of the $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open in 2020. EarthCam EarthCam

Texas Rangers

You’re looking live at Globe Life Field construction!

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 02:21 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 5 MINUTES AGO

Hardcore Texas Rangers fans itching for the new stadium, Globe Life Field, to start rising from the ground in Arlington are in luck.

Fans can start monitoring the construction via a 24-hour camera feed at texasrangers.com.

The time-lapse camera went live on Wednesday. The feed is programmed on a delayed basis. Fans can pan and zoom to take a closer look of the ongoing construction at the southeast corner of East Randol Mill and Nolan Ryan Expressway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance 0:24

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

  • Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

    The Texas Rangers aren't expected to move into their new stadium until 2020. In the meantime, take a look at how things are shaping up for the new Globe Life Field and Texas Live!

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers aren't expected to move into their new stadium until 2020. In the meantime, take a look at how things are shaping up for the new Globe Life Field and Texas Live!

Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

The EarthCam, which was installed by the general contractor for the new stadium, Manhattan Construction, is mounted on Globe Life Park’s right field video board. Viewers are looking south over the 13-acre construction site, which includes parts of Texas Live!, the entertainment complex and hotel, which is expected to be finished this fall.

Two more cameras are coming soon to give fans views from the west and east.

The $1.1 billion, retractable-roof stadium is scheduled to open for the 2020 season.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance 0:24

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

  • Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks about the thoughts behind a six-man starting rotation (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

View More Video