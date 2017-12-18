Rangers spread holiday cheer at Cook Children’s hospital, eye new season

With just 58 days left until pitchers and catcher report to Surprise, Arizona, members of the Texas Rangers gathered Monday at Cook Children’s Medical Center for an annual gift-giving and appearance for patients and parents.

The event annually signals the dawn of a new season rapidly approaching and shortstop Elvis Andrus said he didn’t even want to talk about it.

Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14 with their first workout the next day. Infielders and outfielders report Feb. 19. The first full team workout is Feb. 20.

“You look forward to this every year and it’s one of those amazing activities that we do as an organization and brings happiness to the kids and us also” he said. “But it’s really gone by too quick and I want to enjoy whatever’s left.

“We’re going to all be together soon and get ready for next year.”

Club manager Jeff Bannister also acknowledged the rapidly approaching date, but smiled and sounded upbeat.

“The off-season is always fun and fun for our fans that get to see how we retool as a baseball team,” he said. “I think what John Daniels has done already this season is bring in some guys that give us a chance to win more games next year.”

Among the in-house transitions, is an opportunity for Matt Bush to move from the bullpen and in to the rotation.

Bush was on-hand Monday and said he’s excited by the opportunity.

“There’s some motivation there and I love working hard in the off-season,” he said. “I’ve just been doing a lot of cardio work and throwing a weighted ball against a wall.

“The challenge is very motivating. I felt like I’ve done the job of competing and keeping myself in the major leagues.”

Banister cited longevity as one of the biggest hurdles for a pitcher making a transition to the rotation.

“You’ve got to be able to adjust to the conditioning program,” Bannister said. “This is one of those things that you have to change your mindset to a fifth day or every sixth day prospect and the pitfall is really the extended innings.”

Joey Gallo, the Rangers likely starter at first base, said visiting the hospital is a special time for him.

“This is my third year being here, so the best part for us is coming out to see what these kids are fighting through every day,” he said. “It’s more than anything that we have to go through and kind of puts our life and the game in to perspective.”