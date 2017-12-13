Rangers escaped damaged goods? Report says Shohei Ohtani has elbow issues

More Videos 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation Pause 3:16 Gallo looks back on 2017, forward to 2018 1:34 In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 4:25 Yu Darvish addresses trade, possible return to Rangers 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 2:59 Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance 1:08 Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy 1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside. With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

