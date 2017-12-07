Five things to ponder as Rangers, baseball wait on Ohtani

More Videos 1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation Pause 1:34 In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 1:39 Granbury North Central Texas Academy falls in TAPPS title game 1:41 Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside. With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com