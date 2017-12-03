Shohei Ohtani started paring down the list of MLB teams he will consider playing for in 2018. Among the teams whose fate is not known are the Rangers.
Shohei Ohtani started paring down the list of MLB teams he will consider playing for in 2018. Among the teams whose fate is not known are the Rangers. Shizuo Kambayashi AP
Shohei Ohtani started paring down the list of MLB teams he will consider playing for in 2018. Among the teams whose fate is not known are the Rangers. Shizuo Kambayashi AP

Texas Rangers

Silence is golden? No word yet if Rangers are still in on Ohtani

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

December 03, 2017 07:35 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Shohei Ohtani started telling MLB teams Sunday night that he will not consider them for his jump from Japan, and sources with those teams started telling national baseball reporters.

Conspicuously absent from the nay column were the Texas Rangers, long considered front-runners for the two-way star who was posted Friday afternoon by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels makes it his regular business practice to not leak the club’s business to media members, and he and others with the Rangers didn’t return text messages seeking confirmation.

So, no news might not be good news, but it appears as if the Rangers will get the opportunity to sit down with Ohtani in the coming days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The New York Yankees headline the group of 14 teams told they won’t be getting Ohtani. Yankees GM Brian Cashman confirmed it to Yankees reporters, and said that he would be feeling pretty good if he were a West Coast team in a small market.

That led to immediate speculation that the Seattle Mariners, who have said they are all-in on Ohtani, are the favorites. The Mariners, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are reportedly still in the hunt.

The Rangers are joined by the Chicago Cubs and both Los Angeles teams as those whose status in the Ohtani Sweepstakes is not yet known.

The Rangers can offer Ohtani the largest bonus of any team, but money clearly isn’t a significant factor for him. His questionnaire to clubs asked about player development, training, medical practice and facilities, among other topics.

It is believed that Ohtani will not sign with a team that won’t allow him the chance to pitch and bat. The right-handed pitcher has thrown the fastest pitch in the history of Nippon Professional Baseball, and as a left-handed hitter Ohtani was a legitimate power threat.

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Dragons headed to state quarterfinals 1:08

Dragons headed to state quarterfinals

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

How to hurdle your would-be tackler 0:38

How to hurdle your would-be tackler

  • Go inside Globe Life Field as 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt is cleared for the Rangers

    Take a look on the progress of the Rangers' new home at Globe Life Field. Over the next four months, construction crews will move 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt. The process will take an estimated 97,000 truckloads. See what goes into the construction.

Go inside Globe Life Field as 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt is cleared for the Rangers

Take a look on the progress of the Rangers' new home at Globe Life Field. Over the next four months, construction crews will move 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt. The process will take an estimated 97,000 truckloads. See what goes into the construction.

Texas Rangers

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Dragons headed to state quarterfinals 1:08

Dragons headed to state quarterfinals

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

How to hurdle your would-be tackler 0:38

How to hurdle your would-be tackler

  • Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

View More Video