The Rangers are expecting to have to find a new Triple A affiliate after the 2018 season.
The Rangers are expecting to have to find a new Triple A affiliate after the 2018 season. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Rangers are expecting to have to find a new Triple A affiliate after the 2018 season. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers expect agreement with Round Rock to end

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

November 16, 2017 10:09 AM

UPDATED 26 MINUTES AGO

ORLANDO, Fla.

The assumption among Texas Rangers executives is that the Houston Astros will sign a player development contract with Round Rock after the 2018 season, leaving the Rangers to scramble for a new Triple A affiliate.

Round Rock is owned by Ryan-Sanders Baseball, and Reid Ryan is the Astros’ president and his father, Nolan, is a special assistant. The current agreement with the Rangers was signed in 2013 before Ryan left his position as Rangers CEO.

The Rangers expect to be formally told of Round Rock’s intentions next month at the winter meetings, and they are hopeful they will be able to find a new affiliate relatively close to Arlington.

Houston would vacate Fresno, Calif., and the Rangers want to avoid being that far away from their Triple A club.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One potential landing spot could be El Paso. The Chihuahuas’ player development contract with the San Diego Padres ends after next season. Also, Wichita, a former home to a team in the Double A Texas League that is interested in bringing minor-league baseball back to Kansas.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Pause
Seven-year-old is hugging cops in all 50 states, greeted with open arms by Arlington PD 0:34

Seven-year-old is hugging cops in all 50 states, greeted with open arms by Arlington PD

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 1:22

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

FWISD’s tale of two ethics policies goes to committee 3:03

FWISD’s tale of two ethics policies goes to committee

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?

RAW: Brayden Thomas ain't afraid of Aledo 0:33

RAW: Brayden Thomas ain't afraid of Aledo

A haunting look at a Fort Worth landmark 2:01

A haunting look at a Fort Worth landmark

Cowboys fall to Falcons 27-7 1:29

Cowboys fall to Falcons 27-7

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

View More Video