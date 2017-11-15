Here’s how to cozy up to Michael Young, Joey Gallo

Who doesn’t want to eat dinner with Michael Young and Joey Gallo? Here’s one way for you and a guest, all for the low, low price of $250 that goes to charity:
Young, the Texas Rangers great, and Gallo, the young Rangers slugger, will headline the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s Evening with the Rangers on Dec. 19.
The event held at Globe Life Park will give couples who attend a chance to take pictures with Young and Gallo and also receive a baseball autographed by the duo. Rangers TV reporter Emily Jones will host a Q&A while attendees stuff themselves with a holiday dinner.
Tickets to the event cost $250 per couple. For tickets and more information, visit texasrangers.com/evening or call 817-273-5030.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
