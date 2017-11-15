Joey Gallo, above, and Michael Young will headline a Dec. 19 event hosted by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.
Joey Gallo, above, and Michael Young will headline a Dec. 19 event hosted by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Joey Gallo, above, and Michael Young will headline a Dec. 19 event hosted by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Here’s how to cozy up to Michael Young, Joey Gallo

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

November 15, 2017 02:25 PM

UPDATED November 15, 2017 03:46 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Who doesn’t want to eat dinner with Michael Young and Joey Gallo? Here’s one way for you and a guest, all for the low, low price of $250 that goes to charity:

Young, the Texas Rangers great, and Gallo, the young Rangers slugger, will headline the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s Evening with the Rangers on Dec. 19.

The event held at Globe Life Park will give couples who attend a chance to take pictures with Young and Gallo and also receive a baseball autographed by the duo. Rangers TV reporter Emily Jones will host a Q&A while attendees stuff themselves with a holiday dinner.

Tickets to the event cost $250 per couple. For tickets and more information, visit texasrangers.com/evening or call 817-273-5030.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

    The Texas Rangers released Prince Fielder on Wednesday, and general manager Jon Daniels said it was more about Fielder's roster spot than finances (video by Jeff Wilson).

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018
Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer 2:33

Gallo relieved to finally hit 40th homer

View More Video