Rangers, Bush to discuss pathway to rotation; Andrus honored

Matt Bush continues to express a desire to transition from the Texas Rangers’ bullpen to their starting rotation, and club officials are planning to sit down with him after Thanksgiving to discuss the move in more detail.
General manager Jon Daniels said that Bush won’t be given one path at the meeting, but instead will be told what he must accomplish in the two months leading up to spring training, which will begin in mid-February.
The Rangers are waiting a few more weeks to let Bush’s right shoulder heal from a October cleanup of the AC joint, and that conveniently coincides with Bush getting married and taking a honeymoon.
“We’re going to map out the next couple months,” Daniels said. “The meeting will be more about, ‘Here’s what we need to see the next couple months.’ ”
The Rangers are encouraged by Bush’s desire to start, something they saw in C.J. Wilson when he transitioned before the 2010 season.
“He’s of the mind-set that he wants to do it and expressed that to a number of people,” Daniels said. “After he had his shoulder cleaned up, we’re going to set down with him ... and check in at various points.”
Andrus top player
Media covering the Rangers selected Elvis Andrus as the Rangers Player of the Year, and the shortstop will be honored Jan. 19 at the annual Dr Pepper Texas Rangers Award Dinner.
The award is the first of Andrus’ career after he posted career-highs in homers (22), runs (100), hits (191), doubles (44) and RBI (88) while just missing a second consecutive .300 season (.297).
The dinner will be held at Gilley’s Dallas. For more information, call 972-726-4377.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
