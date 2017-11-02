Source: Wakamatsu added to Rangers’ staff as bench coach

Don Wakamatsu will rejoin the Texas Rangers as their bench coach, a role he held from 2003-2006 under manager Buck Showalter, and Steve Buechele will become the club’s first-base coach, according to a source with knowledge of the Rangers’ plans.
An announcement is expected Friday.
Wakamatsu, who also served as third-base coach in 2007 under manager Ron Washington, has been the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals since 2014, going to two World Series. He is a Tarrant County resident.
Buechele had been manager Jeff Banister’s bench coach since 2015. The Rangers created a vacancy in the first-base box when they moved Hector Ortiz to bullpen coach, replacing Brad Holman. Holman’s was the only member of the 2017 coaching staff who wasn’t retained.
