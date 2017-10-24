Rangers Memory Lane: Beltre was ejected for what?

More Videos 1:09 Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder Pause 7:16 Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 3:39 Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 1:39 Ideas building inside YMLA "Design Den" 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:16 A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 1:00 Grand Opening weekend at The Shops at Clearfork 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Adrian Beltre baffled by on-deck circle ejection Adrian Beltre said he's been standing in a similar spot by the on-deck circle for 20 years and was confounded by crew chief Gerry Davis ejecting him in the 8th inning Wednesday night. Adrian Beltre said he's been standing in a similar spot by the on-deck circle for 20 years and was confounded by crew chief Gerry Davis ejecting him in the 8th inning Wednesday night. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

