Who would pay $15,000 for a Texas driver license?
In this case, anyone who has the money and particularly someone who loves baseball.
Baseball great Mickey Mantle’s 1980s Texas driver license is among the items for the Lelands.com Masters Auction, which closes Oct. 27.
The starting bid is $15,000.
The lot item is described as “A unique keepsake of the Yankee superstar, this is Mickey Mantle's 1980s Texas Drivers license. It has a facsimile signature on front by Mantle and his Texas address with smiling photo on right and 1987 expiration date. Displays light wear with a small crease on bottom left corner. Sources from 2003 Guernsey's Mantle Auction at MSG, includes Letter of Authenticity signed by Merlyn, Danny and David Mantle.”
Mantle was an iconic major league baseball player who spent his entire 18-year career with the New York Yankees. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974. He died in 1995 in Dallas.
The auction also features the bat Pete Rose used for his record-breaking 4,192 hit in 1985 and the specially padded 1947-48 Brooklyn Dodgers cap worn by Jackie Robinson to help protect his head from racially-motivated beanballs.
Earlier this year, Tony Casillas’ 1992 Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring sold for $20,713 in the Lelands.com 2017 Winter Auction.
