Choo, Perez help Rangers snap seven-game skid

Perez, Banister talk about lefty's big second half Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez finished his season with another win, his ninth of the second half, with a quality start that has him and manager Jeff Banister feeling good about 2018 (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez finished his season with another win, his ninth of the second half, with a quality start that has him and manager Jeff Banister feeling good about 2018 (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

