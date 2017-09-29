More Videos

  • Perez, Banister talk about lefty's big second half

    Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez finished his season with another win, his ninth of the second half, with a quality start that has him and manager Jeff Banister feeling good about 2018 (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez finished his season with another win, his ninth of the second half, with a quality start that has him and manager Jeff Banister feeling good about 2018 (video by Jeff Wilson).
Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez finished his season with another win, his ninth of the second half, with a quality start that has him and manager Jeff Banister feeling good about 2018 (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Choo, Perez help Rangers snap seven-game skid

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 29, 2017 10:04 PM

ARLINGTON

Shin-Soo Choo swatted a two-run homer and scored twice Friday, and Martin Perez took a shutout into the seven inning as the Texas Rangers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Oakland A’s.

The Rangers had also lost seven straight to Oakland, and the win ensures that the Rangers won’t finish in last place in the American League West.

Choo’s homer in the Rangers’ three-run third was his 22nd of the season, tying his career-high. Nomar Mazara drove in two runs in the first inning with a single, and he now has 99 RBI with two games remaining.

Perez had a two-hitter after six innings but saw the first three A’s reach and score as Renato Nunez connected for his first career homer. Jake Diekman struck out Nunez to end the eighth with the bases loaded.　

  • Banister: Calhoun coming on, Choo capping strong season

Banister: Calhoun coming on, Choo capping strong season

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister continues to like what he sees from rookie Willie Calhoun and Shin-Soo Choo (video by Jeff Wilson).

jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: They scored more than four runs for the first time since Sept. 20, and that was just enough. ... Shin-Soo Choo reached three times, twice on walks and with his 22nd homer of the season. ... The two-run shot gave the Rangers a 5-0 lead. ... Willie Calhoun collected the first three-hit game of his career. ... Nomar Mazara singled twice. The first drove in two runs and gave him 99 RBI. ... Elvis Andrus went 1 for 4, and his average sits at .298 as he bids for another .300 season.　

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez was as good as he’s been all season for six innings before getting touched some in the seventh, but he finished his campaign with a victory. ... The first three Oakland batters in the seventh reached and scored. The third was a home run by Renato Nunez. ... Perez walked two and struck out two, and will finish the season with a 13-12 record and a 4.82 ERA in a team-leading 32 starts. ... Keone Kela finished the seventh without any further damage. ... Jake Diekman retired the first two batters of the eighth before the next three reached, but he struck out Nunez to end the inning. ... Alex Claudio worked a scoreless ninth to close it out.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

