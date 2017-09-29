These Rangers players are chasing personal milestones

The games are winding down for the Texas Rangers, whose season will end Sunday with them below .500 for only the second time since 2009.
After being eliminated Tuesday, games have felt more like spring training than the regular season, but the games count and so do the statistics. And there are multiple players chasing personal milestones.
Elvis Andrus is aiming for his second straight season batting .300. He scored his 100th run in the first inning Friday night. Nomar Mazara drove in him and Shin-Soo Choo to move within one RBI of 100.
Collecting 100 runs and 100 RBIs are big achievements among players and managers.
“If you’re a guy that hits at the top of the lineup and can run a little bit, the ability to score 100 runs is significant,” manager Jeff Banister said. “The 100 RBI number is significant. That means you answered the call of your team with runners on base. That’s a benchmark that is huge.”
Joey Gallo continues to vie for a 40-homer season. He needs one more to get there.
Rougned Odor has played in all 160 games this season, and Banister said that Odor will play in all 162, even if that means seeing his average drop below .200.
“I’m proud of Roogie in how he has endured and handled everything this season ... and still having the desire to show up every single day to post up and play a game,” Banister said. “The old cliche is, ‘It’s easy to play this game when it’s 70 and sunny.’ This young man went out and posted up for this team every single day.”
