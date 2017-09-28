Rangers’ slide hits seven after another loss to A’s

Miguel Gonzalez allowed three runs in six innings Thursday in his third straight decent start to finish the season, but the Texas Rangers again couldn’t solve the Oakland A’s in 4-1 loss at Globe Life Park.
The Rangers have lost seven straight games for the first time since 2014, and seven straight to the last-place A’s for the first time since 2005. Oakland can pass the fourth-place Rangers with a sweep of the four-game series.
The game was 1-1 with two outs in the sixth when Ryon Healy lofted a single to center field off Gonzalez that scored two A’s runs.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Miguel Gonzalez posted a second straight quality start but again was victimized by a lack of run support. ... The Rangers acquired Gonzalez on Aug. 31 from the Chicago White Sox and went 2-3 in his five starts for them. He allowed five runs in 17 innings over the final three. ... He allowed a homer to Matt Chapman to start the fifth and a two-run single with two outs in the sixth to Matt Chapman. ... Nick Gardewine and Matt Bush logged scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, but Bush allowed singles to the first three batters in the ninth. ... Alex Claudio finished up the ninth without any further damage.
How Rangers hitters fared: They continued their late-season drought, collecting four hits. Two of those game in the first inning, when Nomar Mazara and Ryan Rua singled with two outs. Joey Gallo was hit by the next pitch, but Will Middlebrooks grounded out. ... Drew Robinson a hit and the lone RBI with a single in the fifth to score Willie Calhoun, who reached on an error. Calhoun singled in the ninth. ... Gallo struck out three times and is at 194 strikeouts.
