Texas Rangers

Manfred: Rangers’ new park could land All-Star Game, WBC

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 3:07 PM

ARLINGTON

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Thursday that he hopes to see an MLB All-Star Game and the finals of the World Baseball Classic played some day at the new Globe Life Field.

Manfred spoke about the new Texas Rangers ballpark during the official groundbreaking ceremony, and closed by teasing that he hopes the $1.1 billion retractable-roof park will host more than just Rangers games.

It has become standard procedure for MLB to award its signature midseason event to franchises and cities that have invested in new facilities, similar to the NFL in awarding Super Bowls.

“We have a long tradition in baseball where, when communities make the kind of commitment that Arlington has made here to baseball that we like to bring a special event, something like the All-Star Game or the WBC final,” Manfred said. “I think this facility would be perfect for that.”

There’s another huge event the facility could host, though Manfred has no control over that.

“If everybody at the Rangers does their jobs, maybe even a World Series,” he said.

Washington and Cleveland will host the next two All-Star games. Manfred said last week in Seattle that he might announce as many as three more host ballparks this off-season. Globe Life Park hosted the 1995 All-Star Game in only its second year of existence.

Globe Life Field is scheduled to open for the 2020 season. The next WBC would be scheduled for 2021.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

