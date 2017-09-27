Home run derby: Half of MLB teams have hit 200 or more homers

Home runs keep flying at a record pace as the major league regular season winds down. And, so do the strikeouts.
The league has already smashed a record 5,961 home runs, blowing by the previous record set in 2000 on Sept. 19. A record 16 teams have 200 or more home runs this season, including the Yankees, Orioles and Rangers who lead the league with 232 before Wednesday’s games.
That’s four more teams than a year ago and 12 more teams than in 2015. In ’14 and ’13, only one team hit 200 homers. In 2000, when the league hit 5,693 home runs, 11 teams had 200 or more.
Over 40 players are poised to finish with 30 or more home runs, including eight who have 29 before Wednesday’s games. Thirty-three players, including the Rangers’ Joey Gallo (39) and Rougned Odor (30), already have 30 or more homers this season. A year ago, 32 players have 30 or more homers. In ’15, only 20 players hit 30 or more.
Strikeouts are also coming at a record pace. Batters need just 57 strikeouts to break the 2016 record of 38,982. Strikeouts across the league have gone up each season over the past decade.
Teams with 200 or more homers in a season:
2017
16
2016
12
2015
4
2014
1
2013
1
2012
5
2011
3
2010
3
2009
5
2008
4
2007
5
2006
7
2005
5
2004
10
2003
5
2002
5
2001
10
2000
11
1999
10
1998
9
1997
3
1996
8
1995
2
1994
0
1993
0
1992
0
1991
1
1990
0
1989
0
1988
0
1987
5
