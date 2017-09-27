Rangers reaction: Adrian Beltre imagines what could have been

More Videos 1:35 Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017 Pause 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 1:56 Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing 1:49 Delino DeShields said it feels weird to end the season with meaningless games 1:20 Buechele breaks down Rangers' woes Sunday, all season at Oakland 1:17 Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:34 Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mike Napoli assesses what could have been for the Rangers in 2017 Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli said each time the club got rolling it took a few steps backward and could never get the pitching and hitting going at the same time. Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli said each time the club got rolling it took a few steps backward and could never get the pitching and hitting going at the same time. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

