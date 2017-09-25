Banister returns to Rangers after visiting ailing mother

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was back with the team after taking a two-day leave to be with his ailing mother, Verda, who experienced complications following surgery near Houston.
“She’s getting better,” Banister said. “She gave birth to me. She was punished enough.
“I think it was necessary for me and my family to go be with her. And then she made it evident that it was necessary for me to come back here.”
Bench coach Steve Buechele managed the team for its final two games in Oakland during Banister’s absence.
Banister noted the burdens his players deal with throughout the season, such as more recent concerns about family in the line of danger from hurricanes in the Caribbean or political unrest in Venezuela.
“We all have different things that we go through every single day. This game allows us to redirect it and focus ourselves on the game and the task. We tend to let go of the rest of the world. We get to compete and do what we love to do, and that’s pretty special.
“Never take that for granted.”
