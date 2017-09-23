Miguel Gonzalez allowed only one run in six innings Saturday, but that was one too many.
Miguel Gonzalez allowed only one run in six innings Saturday, but that was one too many. Eric Risberg AP

Texas Rangers

Rangers’ bats go silent in another loss at Oakland

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 23, 2017 10:47 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Miguel Gonzalez allowed one run in six innings Saturday in what rates as his best start since joining the Texas Rangers. But five Oakland A’s pitchers did him one better, combining on a four-hitter in a 1-0 victory.

The loss, combined with a Minnesota Twins victory, leaves the Rangers  4 1/2 games out of the second wild card with eight games to play. Their elimination number is four, meaning any combination of four Twins wins and Rangers losses will end the Rangers’ pursuit for the postseason.

Khris Davis provided the game’s only run with his 40th homer, an opposite-field shot to open the second. The next three A’s reached, but Gonzalez didn’t yield any more runs.　　

How Rangers pitchers fared: Miguel Gonzalez did his job, giving the Rangers a golden opportunity to win by allowing only one run on four hits in six innings. ... His best pitching came in the second on the heels of his worst stretch. Khris Davis opened with an opposite-field homer, and the next three A’s reached to load the bases with no outs. Gonzalez got out of it, though, and allowed only one more hit over the next five innings. ... Matt Bush and Alex Claudio combined for two scoreless innings behind Gonzalez.

How Rangers hitters fared: They faced a pitcher with a 9.20 ERA who learned he was starting only four hours before first pitch, and got just two hits off him. Raul Alcantara stifled the Rangers over five innings, allowing two singles and two walks. ... Rougned Odor didn’t have a hit, but he took two walks. ... Carlos Gomez and Robinson Chirinos had the hits against Alcantara, Shin-Soo Choo delivered a pinch single in the eighth and Adrian Beltre singled with two outs in the ninth.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

AL wild-card standings

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+5.5

x-Minnesota

Texas

4.5

Kansas City

4.5

LA Angels

4.5

Tampa Bay

5

Seattle

6

Baltimore

7.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas

000

000

000

0

4

0

Oakland

010

000

00x

1

5

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.272

Mazara rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.254

Andrus ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.297

Beltre dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

.313

Rua pr-dh

0

0

0

0

0

0

.220

Gomez cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.257

Gallo 1b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.207

Chirinos c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.258

Odor 2b

1

0

0

0

2

1

.206

Robinson 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.207

Choo ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.265

Middlebrooks pr-3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.185

Totals 30

0

4

0

2

10

Oakland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Semien ss

4

0

1

0

0

0

.256

Joyce rf

4

0

0

0

0

3

.238

Lowrie 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.278

Davis lf

3

1

1

1

0

0

.241

Olson 1b

3

0

1

0

0

1

.263

Healy dh

3

0

2

0

0

0

.272

Chapman 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.227

Canha cf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.221

Garneau c

3

0

0

0

0

2

.185

Totals 29

1

5

1

0

7

LOB—Texas 5, Oakland 5. HR—Davis (40), off Gonzalez. RBIs—Davis (103). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Robinson); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP—Texas 0 for 1; Oakland 0 for 3. GIDP—Robinson. DP—Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gonzalez, L 8-12

6

4

1

1

0

5

83

4.62

Bush

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

21

3.58

Claudio

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

9

2.57

Oakland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Alcantara, W 1-1

5

2

0

0

2

5

86

6.86

Dull, H 20

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

22

4.61

Coulombe, H 13

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

2

3.62

Hatcher, H 10

1

1

0

0

0

1

8

3.81

Treinen, S 14-19

1

1

0

0

0

2

18

4.09

Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-0. HBP—Gonzalez (Chapman). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—2:38. A—38,034 (37,090).

