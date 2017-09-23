Rangers’ bats go silent in another loss at Oakland

Miguel Gonzalez allowed one run in six innings Saturday in what rates as his best start since joining the Texas Rangers. But five Oakland A’s pitchers did him one better, combining on a four-hitter in a 1-0 victory.
The loss, combined with a Minnesota Twins victory, leaves the Rangers 4 1/2 games out of the second wild card with eight games to play. Their elimination number is four, meaning any combination of four Twins wins and Rangers losses will end the Rangers’ pursuit for the postseason.
Khris Davis provided the game’s only run with his 40th homer, an opposite-field shot to open the second. The next three A’s reached, but Gonzalez didn’t yield any more runs.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Miguel Gonzalez did his job, giving the Rangers a golden opportunity to win by allowing only one run on four hits in six innings. ... His best pitching came in the second on the heels of his worst stretch. Khris Davis opened with an opposite-field homer, and the next three A’s reached to load the bases with no outs. Gonzalez got out of it, though, and allowed only one more hit over the next five innings. ... Matt Bush and Alex Claudio combined for two scoreless innings behind Gonzalez.
How Rangers hitters fared: They faced a pitcher with a 9.20 ERA who learned he was starting only four hours before first pitch, and got just two hits off him. Raul Alcantara stifled the Rangers over five innings, allowing two singles and two walks. ... Rougned Odor didn’t have a hit, but he took two walks. ... Carlos Gomez and Robinson Chirinos had the hits against Alcantara, Shin-Soo Choo delivered a pinch single in the eighth and Adrian Beltre singled with two outs in the ninth.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+5.5
x-Minnesota
—
Texas
4.5
Kansas City
4.5
LA Angels
4.5
Tampa Bay
5
Seattle
6
Baltimore
7.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
Texas
000
000
000
—
0
4
0
Oakland
010
000
00x
—
1
5
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.272
Mazara rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.254
Andrus ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.297
Beltre dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.313
Rua pr-dh
0
0
0
0
0
0
.220
Gomez cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.257
Gallo 1b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.207
Chirinos c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.258
Odor 2b
1
0
0
0
2
1
.206
Robinson 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.207
Choo ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.265
Middlebrooks pr-3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.185
Totals 30
0
4
0
2
10
Oakland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Semien ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
.256
Joyce rf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.238
Lowrie 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.278
Davis lf
3
1
1
1
0
0
.241
Olson 1b
3
0
1
0
0
1
.263
Healy dh
3
0
2
0
0
0
.272
Chapman 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.227
Canha cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.221
Garneau c
3
0
0
0
0
2
.185
Totals 29
1
5
1
0
7
LOB—Texas 5, Oakland 5. HR—Davis (40), off Gonzalez. RBIs—Davis (103). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Robinson); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP—Texas 0 for 1; Oakland 0 for 3. GIDP—Robinson. DP—Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gonzalez, L 8-12
6
4
1
1
0
5
83
4.62
Bush
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
21
3.58
Claudio
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
9
2.57
Oakland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Alcantara, W 1-1
5
2
0
0
2
5
86
6.86
Dull, H 20
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
2
22
4.61
Coulombe, H 13
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
2
3.62
Hatcher, H 10
1
1
0
0
0
1
8
3.81
Treinen, S 14-19
1
1
0
0
0
2
18
4.09
Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-0. HBP—Gonzalez (Chapman). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Vic Carapazza. T—2:38. A—38,034 (37,090).
Comments