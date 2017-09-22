More Videos

    Elvis Andrus knows that the Oakland A's have owned the Texas Rangers this year in Oakland, going 6-1. That's bad news for a team with wild-card dreams (video by Jeff Wilson).

Elvis Andrus knows that the Oakland A's have owned the Texas Rangers this year in Oakland, going 6-1. That's bad news for a team with wild-card dreams (video by Jeff Wilson).
Elvis Andrus knows that the Oakland A's have owned the Texas Rangers this year in Oakland, going 6-1. That's bad news for a team with wild-card dreams (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers drop in wild-card standings after loss to A’s

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 11:46 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Kendall Graveman allowed one run in seven innings, and Matt Olson connected for a two-run homer in the second inning against Nick Martinez as the Oakland A’s beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 and pushed them a game further back in the wild-card race.

The loss, coupled with a Minnesota Twins win, knocked the Rangers  3 1/2 games out of the second wild card with nine games to play. The Rangers are 1-6 this season at Oakland Coliseum.

Shin-Soo Choo hit a solo homer for the Rangers’ run, and Martinez allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings. But the Rangers were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, including three missed chances by Rougned Odor.

Odor stranded six runners, including three in the sixth as he struck out with the bases loaded.　

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched his team go 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, three of those misses by Rougned Odor in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Oakland A's (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched his team go 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, three of those misses by Rougned Odor in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Oakland A's (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez pitched well enough for the Rangers to win, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings. That’s a quality start, but it wasn’t quality enough. ... Martinez breezed through the first before walking Khris Davis to start the second. Matt Olson followed with a two-run shot. ... The other two A’s runs came on a pair of two-out, broken-bat singles. ... The first was by Jed Lowrie in the third, two batters after an error on third baseman Drew Robinson. ... Matt Joyce had the other with one out in the fifth. ... Tony Barnette logged a scoreless inning in the seventh.　

How Rangers hitters fared: Kendall Graveman had their number again, though the Rangers had their chances to get him. ... Three of them belonged to Rougned Odor, all three with two outs. He missed each time, and ended up stranding six runners. ... Joey Gallo had one in the fifth, striking out with runners at second and third with one out. That was two batters before Odor struck out with the bases loaded. ... Shin-Soo Choo homered for the Rangers’ lone run, and Adrian Beltre doubled off the wall in right-center field for their only other extra-base hit until Robinson doubled with two outs in the ninth.　

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

AL wild-card standings

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+5.5

x-Minnesota

Texas

3.5

LA Angels

3.5

Kansas City

4.5

Seattle

5

Tampa Bay

5

Baltimore

6.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

Texas

001

000

000

1

8

1

Oakland

021

010

00x

4

7

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo rf

5

1

1

1

0

2

.263

Andrus ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.299

Mazara lf

4

0

1

0

0

0

.256

Beltre dh

3

0

1

0

1

0

.314

Gallo 1b

3

0

1

0

1

2

.208

Gomez cf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.257

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.206

Nicholas c

4

0

1

0

0

1

.304

Robinson 3b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.212

Totals 34

1

8

1

3

7

Oakland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Semien ss

4

2

2

0

0

0

.257

Joyce rf-lf

4

0

1

1

0

1

.240

Lowrie 2b

3

0

1

1

1

1

.280

Davis lf

3

1

0

0

1

0

.241

Smolinski pr-cf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Olson 1b

4

1

1

2

0

1

.262

Healy dh

4

0

1

0

0

3

.270

Pinder cf-rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.238

Chapman 3b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.229

Phegley c

3

0

0

0

0

2

.199

Totals 31

4

7

4

2

9

E—Robinson (3). LOB—Texas 9, Oakland 5. 2B—Beltre (22), Robinson (4), Semien (19). HR—Choo (21), off Graveman; Olson (24), off Martinez. RBIs—Choo (76), Joyce (66), Lowrie (65), Olson 2 (45). SB—Semien (12). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 6 (Choo 2, Odor 4); Oakland 1 (Joyce). RISP—Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 4. Runners moved up—Gomez. GIDP—Gomez, Lowrie. DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Martinez, L 3-7

6

5

4

3

1

6

79

5.42

Barnette

1

2

0

0

0

1

16

4.50

Gardewine

 1/3

0

0

0

1

0

8

7.94

Mendez

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

8

4.50

Espino

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

3

5.31

Oakland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Graveman, W 6-4

7

6

1

1

3

4

101

4.17

Hatcher, H 9

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

3.88

Treinen, S 13-18

1

2

0

0

0

2

20

4.14

Inherited runners-scored—Mendez 1-0, Espino 1-0. Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—2:37. A—13,848 (37,090).

