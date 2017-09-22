Rangers drop in wild-card standings after loss to A’s

Kendall Graveman allowed one run in seven innings, and Matt Olson connected for a two-run homer in the second inning against Nick Martinez as the Oakland A’s beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 and pushed them a game further back in the wild-card race.
The loss, coupled with a Minnesota Twins win, knocked the Rangers 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card with nine games to play. The Rangers are 1-6 this season at Oakland Coliseum.
Shin-Soo Choo hit a solo homer for the Rangers’ run, and Martinez allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings. But the Rangers were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, including three missed chances by Rougned Odor.
Odor stranded six runners, including three in the sixth as he struck out with the bases loaded.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez pitched well enough for the Rangers to win, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings. That’s a quality start, but it wasn’t quality enough. ... Martinez breezed through the first before walking Khris Davis to start the second. Matt Olson followed with a two-run shot. ... The other two A’s runs came on a pair of two-out, broken-bat singles. ... The first was by Jed Lowrie in the third, two batters after an error on third baseman Drew Robinson. ... Matt Joyce had the other with one out in the fifth. ... Tony Barnette logged a scoreless inning in the seventh.
How Rangers hitters fared: Kendall Graveman had their number again, though the Rangers had their chances to get him. ... Three of them belonged to Rougned Odor, all three with two outs. He missed each time, and ended up stranding six runners. ... Joey Gallo had one in the fifth, striking out with runners at second and third with one out. That was two batters before Odor struck out with the bases loaded. ... Shin-Soo Choo homered for the Rangers’ lone run, and Adrian Beltre doubled off the wall in right-center field for their only other extra-base hit until Robinson doubled with two outs in the ninth.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+5.5
x-Minnesota
—
Texas
3.5
LA Angels
3.5
Kansas City
4.5
Seattle
5
Tampa Bay
5
Baltimore
6.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
Texas
001
000
000
—
1
8
1
Oakland
021
010
00x
—
4
7
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo rf
5
1
1
1
0
2
.263
Andrus ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.299
Mazara lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.256
Beltre dh
3
0
1
0
1
0
.314
Gallo 1b
3
0
1
0
1
2
.208
Gomez cf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.257
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.206
Nicholas c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.304
Robinson 3b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.212
Totals 34
1
8
1
3
7
Oakland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Semien ss
4
2
2
0
0
0
.257
Joyce rf-lf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.240
Lowrie 2b
3
0
1
1
1
1
.280
Davis lf
3
1
0
0
1
0
.241
Smolinski pr-cf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Olson 1b
4
1
1
2
0
1
.262
Healy dh
4
0
1
0
0
3
.270
Pinder cf-rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.238
Chapman 3b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.229
Phegley c
3
0
0
0
0
2
.199
Totals 31
4
7
4
2
9
E—Robinson (3). LOB—Texas 9, Oakland 5. 2B—Beltre (22), Robinson (4), Semien (19). HR—Choo (21), off Graveman; Olson (24), off Martinez. RBIs—Choo (76), Joyce (66), Lowrie (65), Olson 2 (45). SB—Semien (12). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 6 (Choo 2, Odor 4); Oakland 1 (Joyce). RISP—Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 4. Runners moved up—Gomez. GIDP—Gomez, Lowrie. DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martinez, L 3-7
6
5
4
3
1
6
79
5.42
Barnette
1
2
0
0
0
1
16
4.50
Gardewine
1/3
0
0
0
1
0
8
7.94
Mendez
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
8
4.50
Espino
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
3
5.31
Oakland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Graveman, W 6-4
7
6
1
1
3
4
101
4.17
Hatcher, H 9
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
3.88
Treinen, S 13-18
1
2
0
0
0
2
20
4.14
Inherited runners-scored—Mendez 1-0, Espino 1-0. Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—2:37. A—13,848 (37,090).
