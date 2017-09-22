Adrian Beltre said that his hamstring injury would prevent him from making the plays he’s supposed to make were he to try playing in the field.
Adrian Beltre said that his hamstring injury would prevent him from making the plays he’s supposed to make were he to try playing in the field. Steve Nesius AP
Adrian Beltre said that his hamstring injury would prevent him from making the plays he’s supposed to make were he to try playing in the field. Steve Nesius AP

Texas Rangers

Here’s why DeShields was out of Rangers’ lineup Friday

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 22, 2017 8:54 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Delino DeShields was out of the Texas Rangers’ starting lineup Friday to open a three-game series against the Oakland A’s, and it’s all Adrian Beltre’s fault.

Huh?

Well, Beltre didn’t draw up the lineup card. Manager Jeff Banister did that. But Beltre’s hamstring strain continues to limit him to only designated hitter, and that means Banister has only three spots for four outfielders.

For a game, at least, DeShields drew the short straw. Someone will be sitting until Beltre can get back to third base, and that isn’t imminent.

“Not yet,” Beltre said. “That’s the idea. I don’t want to go try to play defense and not be able to make plays that should be made. I can stand at third right now, but I don’t know how that would go.

“I do want to get back there, but I’m waiting to see if I’ll be well enough to not get to every ball but be good enough to get to the plays that I should make without blowing it up the first try.”

Beltre has been taking grounders at third, but he said that he’s not ready to make the quick, reactionary moves, not to mention charging a bunt or racing back for a pop-up.

Carlos Gomez, though, showed Thursday that his right ankle is well enough for him to cover center field, so he was the choice over DeShields even though was 4 for 7 lifetime against A’s starter Kendall Graveman.

Nomar Mazara also returned to the lineup, in left field, and Shin-Soo Choo was in right field. With left-hander Sean Manaea pitching Saturday for Oakland, Mazara or Choo will get a day off and DeShields will play, Banister said.

“DeShields, today, would I like to have him in the lineup? Yes,” Banister said. “I don’t have the DH spot. I also want the two left-handers in there.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call 1:03

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call
Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins 1:14

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins
Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game 2:09

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game

View More Video