Rotation keyed Rangers’ sweep over Mariners. Now what?

More Videos 2:02 Andrus: Rangers can't seem to beat A's in Oakland Pause 0:36 RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 1:05 Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener 1:31 Not since Nixon: North Side is 3-0 2:31 "It's dishonorable..." lack of quorum shuts down debate about public transit 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 1:33 "Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 1:03 Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rangers' Hamels: 'It's kind of why I'm here' Cole Hamels pitched like an ace Thursday, allowing one run on three hits in eight innings as the Texas Rangers completed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson). Cole Hamels pitched like an ace Thursday, allowing one run on three hits in eight innings as the Texas Rangers completed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Cole Hamels pitched like an ace Thursday, allowing one run on three hits in eight innings as the Texas Rangers completed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com