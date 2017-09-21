Alex Claudio recorded saves Tuesday and Wednesday, and wasn’t available Thursday in the series finale vs. the Mariners. Jake Diekman was going to be kept on ice.
Texas Rangers

Rangers’ two best relievers unavailable for finale vs. Mariners

By Jeff Wilson

September 21, 2017 9:30 PM

SEATTLE

With their bullpen a problem all season, things weren’t going to be any better Thursday night for the Texas Rangers.

Manager Jeff Banister declared before the game that left-handers Alex Claudio and Jake Diekman, their two best relievers, would not pitch in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners unless in a pinch.

Each lefty threw in the first two games, with Claudio recording a six-out save Wednesday to help the Rangers move within 2 1/2 games of the second wild card. The deficit was two games before first pitch.

“Somebody else is going to have to step up and pitch in those situations,” Banister said.

Tony Barnette was to be the last line of defense, with Keone Kela’s status day to day. He still isn’t back to full strength after his shoulder injury and had been unable to pitch the first two games of the series.

Fellow right-hander Matt Bush pitched, though mostly ineffectively. Banister said that Bush’s knee injury is not affecting him.

The Rangers have no shortage of arms in the bullpen, just a shortage of arms they seem to trust.

“This isn’t anything different than anything we haven’t had to do all season,” Banister said. “I love the fact that these guys continue to take the ball and go out and compete. That’s one thing they’ve never backed away from, never at all.”

Briefly

▪  Fox Sports Southwest and the Rangers will host a benefit for Hurricane Harvey relief Tuesday at Globe Life Park. The event will feature an online silent auction for memorabilia and experiences, and cash donations can also be made. Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

▪  The grand slam Rougned Odor hit Wednesday night was his 30th homer of the season, and a significant one in Rangers history. He became the franchise’s first second baseman with back-to-back 30-homer seasons and the second left-handed hitter with consecutive 30-homer seasons. Rafael Palmeiro did it in five straight seasons.

Wednesday’s late box

