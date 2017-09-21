Rangers’ two best relievers unavailable for finale vs. Mariners

With their bullpen a problem all season, things weren’t going to be any better Thursday night for the Texas Rangers.
Manager Jeff Banister declared before the game that left-handers Alex Claudio and Jake Diekman, their two best relievers, would not pitch in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners unless in a pinch.
Each lefty threw in the first two games, with Claudio recording a six-out save Wednesday to help the Rangers move within 2 1/2 games of the second wild card. The deficit was two games before first pitch.
“Somebody else is going to have to step up and pitch in those situations,” Banister said.
Tony Barnette was to be the last line of defense, with Keone Kela’s status day to day. He still isn’t back to full strength after his shoulder injury and had been unable to pitch the first two games of the series.
Fellow right-hander Matt Bush pitched, though mostly ineffectively. Banister said that Bush’s knee injury is not affecting him.
The Rangers have no shortage of arms in the bullpen, just a shortage of arms they seem to trust.
“This isn’t anything different than anything we haven’t had to do all season,” Banister said. “I love the fact that these guys continue to take the ball and go out and compete. That’s one thing they’ve never backed away from, never at all.”
Briefly
▪ Fox Sports Southwest and the Rangers will host a benefit for Hurricane Harvey relief Tuesday at Globe Life Park. The event will feature an online silent auction for memorabilia and experiences, and cash donations can also be made. Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.
▪ The grand slam Rougned Odor hit Wednesday night was his 30th homer of the season, and a significant one in Rangers history. He became the franchise’s first second baseman with back-to-back 30-homer seasons and the second left-handed hitter with consecutive 30-homer seasons. Rafael Palmeiro did it in five straight seasons.
Wednesday’s late box
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
3
1
0
0
1
2
.279
Choo rf
4
1
2
1
0
0
.262
Andrus ss
5
1
1
0
0
1
.301
Beltre dh
4
1
1
0
1
1
.311
Mazara lf
5
1
2
2
0
1
.256
Rua lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.220
Gallo 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.210
Chirinos c
3
2
1
0
1
1
.261
Odor 2b
3
1
1
4
1
2
.209
Robinson 3b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.198
Middlebrooks ph-3b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.217
Totals 35
8
8
7
4
14
Seattle AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
4
1
2
0
1
0
.297
Haniger rf-cf
5
1
1
1
0
2
.276
Cano 2b
4
1
2
2
1
1
.284
Cruz dh
3
1
1
1
2
0
.286
Seager 3b
4
0
2
0
1
0
.253
Alonso 1b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.262
Ruiz ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.227
Zunino c
4
1
1
0
0
1
.248
Gamel lf
4
1
2
1
0
0
.280
Heredia cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.257
Vogelbach ph
0
0
0
0
0
0
.150
Valencia ph-rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.259
Totals 36
6
11
5
6
4
Texas
000
701
000
—
8
8
0
Seattle
001
101
210
—
6
11
2
E—Haniger (6), Seager (13). LOB—Texas 6, Seattle 9. 2B—Zunino (24), Gamel (24). HR—Odor (30), off Albers; Haniger (14), off Cashner; Cruz (34), off Cashner. RBIs—Choo (74), Mazara 2 (96), Odor 4 (74), Haniger (43), Cano 2 (92), Cruz (111), Gamel (56). SF—Choo. DP—Texas 2.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Cashner, W, 10-10
6
6
3
3
3
2
3.44
Gardewine
1/3
1
2
2
1
0
8.44
Diekman
2/3
1
0
0
2
1
3.12
Bush
0
2
1
1
0
0
3.67
Claudio, S, 10-14
2
1
0
0
0
1
2.59
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hernandez, L, 5-5
3 1/3
2
6
5
3
4
4.57
Albers
1 2/3
4
2
2
1
3
3.48
Lawrence
2
1
0
0
0
4
6.58
Simmons
1
0
0
0
0
3
0.00
Diaz
1
1
0
0
0
0
3.47
Albers pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Bush pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Diekman 2-2, Claudio 1-0, Albers 3-3, Lawrence 2-1. HBP—Lawrence (DeShields). PB—Chirinos (4). T—3:27. A—15,962 (47,476).
