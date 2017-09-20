Rangers score two in eighth to top Mariners

Martin Perez allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday night, and a Shin-Soo Choo sacrifice fly delivered the first of two runs in the eighth as the Texas Rangers edge the Seattle Mariners 3-1
Elvis Andrus singled to drive in the second eighth-inning run, and Joey Gallo drove in the game’s first one with a slow roller that allowed Adrian Beltre to run/hobble in from third base.
Tony Barnette was awarded the wins after relieving Perez, how issued four hits. Robinson Chirinos made a key play in the seventh, picking off Yonder Alonso at third base for the second out of the inning to help Barnette escape in a 1-1 tie.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez returned to the form that helped him win seven straight starts before losing last week to the Mariners. ... The left-hander allowed one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He was lifted after retiring Rangers killer Kyle Seager to open the seventh. Perez threw 98 pitches. ... Tony Barnette worked around a walk and a single to the first two batters he faced to keep the game tied 1-1. ... Matt Bush and Jake Diekman combined on a scoreless eighth, with Diekman striking out Seager as the potential winning run. ... Alex Claudio picked up his ninth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: Adrian Beltre collected two of their 10 hits and scored the game’s first run, but Carlos Gomez, Delino DeShields, Shin-Soo Choo and Elvis Andrus came up biggest in the eighth. ... Gomez started the two-run rally with a pinch double in his first at-bat since Sept. 9, and DeShields followed with a bunt hit. Choo broke a 1-1 tie with a sacrifice fly, and Andrus singled in DeShields after he has swiped second base. ... Joey Gallo drove in the game’s first run with a groundout in the second inning, scoring Beltre.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments