Daniels isn’t ready to make calls on Rangers’ coaching staff

Jon Daniels was at Safeco Field on Tuesday and will be watching the Texas Rangers for all three games against the Seattle Mariners, but he said there’s nothing to read into his presence on the road.

The general manager is on the last Rangers road trip just as he always is, though he won’t be able to attend the road finale this weekend at Oakland. So, he’s not evaluating any players or coaches more than he normally does.

Any conversations about the future of the coaching staff will be on hold until after the season ends. Daniels said that he has been pleased with the staff’s work this season despite the growing likelihood that the Rangers won’t make the postseason and could finish with a losing record.

“I always prefer to address any of that end-of-year stuff once the season is over. We’ve always done it that way. It’s healthier that way,” Daniels said. “These guys have worked hard. We’ve had our share of challenges, and they haven’t stopped working through it.”

Daniels declined to discuss the contract status of the eight assistant coaches, other than saying that some are under contract for 2018. So is manager Jeff Banister, with the Rangers previously exercising the club option in 2016.

Daniels and Banister did take care of some business, holding an exit interview with left-hander Jake Diekman. All players will go through an exit interview before the season ends Oct. 1.

Michael Young, the Rangers Hall of Famer who now works as a special assistant to Daniels, is also with the club for this series.

Briefly

▪ Diekman, who recorded a five-out save Sunday, will get more save chances this season if the right opportunities present themselves, but he will not be the Rangers’ closer. One of the main reasons is that the Rangers remain leery of his workload after three surgeries for ulcerative colitis that forced him to miss the first five months of the season.

▪ Daniels said that the Rangers finally broke ground on their new academy in the Dominican Republic last week. The hope is that the playing fields will be ready by the middle of 2018 and that the complex will be completed in January 2019 in time for the Rangers’ annual winter program there.