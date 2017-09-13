Texas Rangers fans aren’t exactly gripped with wild card fever

The wild card race hasn’t exactly captured the imagination of Texas Rangers fans.

Crowds for this week’s series against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park have been small, despite the Rangers still legitimately fighting for the second wild card spot. Only three Globe Life crowds have been smaller this season than the first two games against the Mariners. Two games against the Twins in April and an Aug. 15 game against the Tigers, which had 50 fewer tickets sold than Monday night’s 20,686.

Here’s a shot of the stadium before Tuesday’s game.

Globe Life Park for Rangers/Mariners pic.twitter.com/UTo7qqad3d — Matthew Sprang (@MatthewSprang) September 12, 2017

Rangers games have been well-attended this season. They’re currently 10th in the league and fifth in the American League with 31,267 tickets sold per game and 12th overall in total attendance at 2.2 million.

This week attendance has lagged behind. Only 20,557 were on hand for Tuesday’s game.

The Rangers start Wednesday’s game three back of the wild card, just a half-game ahead of the Mariners.