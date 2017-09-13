Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson tosses Rangers manager Jeff Banister from the game in the fourth inning Tuesday night as Mariners catcher Mike Zunino kneels at the plate.
Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson tosses Rangers manager Jeff Banister from the game in the fourth inning Tuesday night as Mariners catcher Mike Zunino kneels at the plate. Tony Gutierrez photo@star-telegram.com
Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson tosses Rangers manager Jeff Banister from the game in the fourth inning Tuesday night as Mariners catcher Mike Zunino kneels at the plate. Tony Gutierrez photo@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers fans aren’t exactly gripped with wild card fever

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 11:16 AM

UPDATED September 13, 2017 06:26 PM

The wild card race hasn’t exactly captured the imagination of Texas Rangers fans.

Crowds for this week’s series against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park have been small, despite the Rangers still legitimately fighting for the second wild card spot. Only three Globe Life crowds have been smaller this season than the first two games against the Mariners. Two games against the Twins in April and an Aug. 15 game against the Tigers, which had 50 fewer tickets sold than Monday night’s 20,686.

Here’s a shot of the stadium before Tuesday’s game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rangers games have been well-attended this season. They’re currently 10th in the league and fifth in the American League with 31,267 tickets sold per game and 12th overall in total attendance at 2.2 million.

This week attendance has lagged behind. Only 20,557 were on hand for Tuesday’s game.

The Rangers start Wednesday’s game three back of the wild card, just a half-game ahead of the Mariners.

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season 2:09

Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season

Martin’s dreams come true with Rangers contract 3:13

Martin’s dreams come true with Rangers contract

Chris Martin’s arsenal includes tips from Shohei Ohtani 0:36

Chris Martin’s arsenal includes tips from Shohei Ohtani

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Frisco police chief explains why red light cameras work 2:07

Frisco police chief explains why red light cameras work

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

RAW: Big play Brock scores from 67 yards out 0:32

RAW: Big play Brock scores from 67 yards out

  • Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game

    Willie Calhoun talks about his MLB debut, which includes his first hit and RBI and plenty of action in left field Tuesday during the Texas Rangers' 10-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).

Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game

Willie Calhoun talks about his MLB debut, which includes his first hit and RBI and plenty of action in left field Tuesday during the Texas Rangers' 10-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Pause
Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season 2:09

Jeff Banister addresses Cole Hamels' day, season

Martin’s dreams come true with Rangers contract 3:13

Martin’s dreams come true with Rangers contract

Chris Martin’s arsenal includes tips from Shohei Ohtani 0:36

Chris Martin’s arsenal includes tips from Shohei Ohtani

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Frisco police chief explains why red light cameras work 2:07

Frisco police chief explains why red light cameras work

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

RAW: Big play Brock scores from 67 yards out 0:32

RAW: Big play Brock scores from 67 yards out

  • Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister talks about the thoughts behind a six-man starting rotation (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

View More Video