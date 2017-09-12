Rangers activate Beltre from DL, but hold your excitement

More Videos 1:23 Bush hopeful he, Diekman can shut down games late Pause 2:44 Calhoun wasn't expecting Rangers call-up but is thrilled to get it 1:18 Beltre updates his status after Rangers take him off DL 1:35 Banister has plenty to say about Calhoun, is mum on ejection 1:59 Calhoun enjoys thrill ride of first MLB game 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 0:36 Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 0:25 Nine people killed in shooting in Plano Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Beltre updates his status after Rangers take him off DL The Texas Rangers reinstated Adrian Beltre from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, but he said he isn't sure what he can give them right now (video by Jeff Wilson). The Texas Rangers reinstated Adrian Beltre from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, but he said he isn't sure what he can give them right now (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

