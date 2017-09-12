Rangers activate Beltre from DL, but hold your excitement

Third baseman Adrian Beltre’s strained left hamstring has improved to the point that the Texas Rangers felt comfortable reinstating him from the 10-day disabled list, but don’t expect to see the Future Hall of Famer often the rest of the season.
Beltre said that he still hasn’t run on the leg that was injured Aug. 31, and his on-field batting practice Tuesday was the first since the injury. Were he to pinch-hit, the Rangers would have to pinch-run for him.
All he has done to test how quickly he might be able to move is power walk. Even some of his BP swings came with some discomfort.
“Alright, not great, now where I want it to be,” Beltre said. “I was able to swing OK, not too comfortable, but it’s a swing. I’m getting used to it and knowing what my limitations are.”
The move was as much procedural as anything else. With rosters expanded this month, there is no need to option a player to the minor leagues and no real reason for Beltre to be on the DL.
The Rangers also activated Keone Kela from the DL, and the right-hander is ready to contribute. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 3 at Minnesota because of shoulder soreness that developed only two weeks after he had come off the DL for the same injury.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments