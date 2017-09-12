Tyson Ross was released Tuesday by the Rangers after posted a 7.71 ERA in 12 games/10 starts this season.
Texas Rangers

Calhoun promotion ends Ross’ time with Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

September 12, 2017 8:00 PM

The Tyson Ross experiment ended Tuesday for the Texas Rangers, who released the right-hander to create a spot on the 40-man roster for prospect Willie Calhoun.

Ross was expected to be the finishing touch to the rotation when signed to a one-year, $6 million deal in January even though he wasn’t expected to be ready until May after having surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in October.

Ross didn’t debut until June 16, a game he won by allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. The rest of his season, though, didn’t go as well. He finished with a 3-3 record an a 7.71 ERA, the result of an inability to command the strike zone.

He walked 37 batters in 49 innings and struck out 36.

“We tried to avoid it, just because we love the person, we recruited him and wanted him here,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “The good news is that he’s healthy. If we had more time, he probably would have figured it out, and I expect he will have more success next year.”

Ross, who also spent time on the disabled list in July, made two appearances out of the bullpen after losing his rotation spot following a ragged start Aug. 22 at Anaheim. He allowed six runs in three innings of relief, with four of those runs coming Sunday against the New York Yankees.

Jeff Wilson: @JeffWilson_FWST

