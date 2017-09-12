Prospect Calhoun tweets he’s on his way to Rangers

Willie Calhoun, the prized prospect in the Yu Darvish deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the July 31 trade deadline, will join the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, according to a series of tweets from him, his brother and his girlfriend.
Club officials didn’t return late-night text messages, either because they were asleep or they don’t want to confirm the move because they haven’t made the corresponding roster move required to get Calhoun on the 40-man roster.
However, they didn’t need to confirm Calhoun’s promotion based on a look at Twitter.
Calhoun tweeted the emoji for an airplane followed by “Dallas.”
His brother, Reece, tweeted, “Congrats to my brother on getting the call up to the MLB! Let’s go”
Calhoun, 22, finished the season at Triple A Round Rock after being acquired with two other minor-leaguers for Darvish. Calhoun batted .310 with eight home runs after trade and finished his season batting .300 with 31 homers and 93 RBI.
Calhoun is known for his left-handed bat more so than his defense. He played second base while with the Dodgers but played 24 games in left field with Round Rock and only three at second base.
General manager Jon Daniels said that the were cautious about calling up Calhoun last week because they didn’t want him to just sit on the bench with no at-bats available. However, a few injuries since then have created some opportunities.
Center fielder Carlos Gomez has sprained right ankle and is out indefinitely. He was in a walking boot again Monday. The Rangers have moved Delino DeShields to center and could use Calhoun in left field.
Rougned Odor played second base in Monday’s 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners a day after he left early with a sprained left ankle. He didn’t appear to have any problems during the game.
At-bats at designated hitter could be available if Mike Napoli’s injury is considered more serious than initially thought. He was out of the lineup Monday against a left-hander, a rare omission, and has dealt with back issues throughout the season.
