Hamels believes he has struck on something mechanically

Hamels believes he has struck on something mechanically

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

Andrus talks about Rangers' lost weekend vs. Yankees

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

Banister: Rangers saw Sunday's game quickly get away from them

Banister: Hamels' outing gives Rangers a big lift

Banister: Hamels' outing gives Rangers a big lift

Odor knows season could have been better, but he's happy with durability

Odor knows season could have been better, but he's happy with durability

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Bush hopeful he, Diekman can shut down games late

Bush hopeful he, Diekman can shut down games late

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Nine people killed in shooting in Plano

Nine people killed in shooting in Plano

New food items at AT&T Stadium

New food items at AT&T Stadium

    Watch as Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister breaks down Monday's win over the Seattle Mariners, from Cole Hamels to the offense to the bullpen (video by Jeff Wilson).

Watch as Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister breaks down Monday's win over the Seattle Mariners, from Cole Hamels to the offense to the bullpen (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Hamels rebounds to help Rangers top Mariners

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 11, 2017 10:45 PM

ARLINGTON

Nomar Mazara and Shin-Soo Choo each collected a two-run double Monday, and Cole Hamels allowed three runs in six innings as the Texas Rangers opened a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners with a 5-3 victory.

Delino DeShields hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, part of two-hit night, to back Hamels, who allowed 15 runs (14 earned) in his past three starts. He matched his season-high with seven strikeouts, done July 31 also against the Mariners.　

    Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that some video work between starts enabled him to make a key tweak in his mechanics and helped him allow three runs in six innings Monday against the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that some video work between starts enabled him to make a key tweak in his mechanics and helped him allow three runs in six innings Monday against the Seattle Mariners (video by Jeff Wilson).

How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels had his finest start of the month, though he likely expects even better than just a quality start. ... Hamels allowed three runs in six innings to snap a two-start losing streak, and he struck out seven. ... His best inning was the fifth, a needed shutdown inning after the Rangers gave him a two-run cushion. ... He didn’t get the shutdown inning in the third, after being staked to a 4-1 lead. Mitch Haniger took him deep for a two-run shot, the second homer against Hamels. ... Kyle Seager started the second with a homer after the Rangers had scored twice in the first. ... Matt Bush pitched for the first time since Aug. 20 and logged a scoreless inning. ... Jake Diekman walked to and struck out two in a scoreless eighth. 　　

    Matt Bush and Jake Diekman pitched in the same Texas Rangers game this season Monday, and the result was two scoreless innings and hope for the bullpen (video by Jeff Wilson).

Matt Bush and Jake Diekman pitched in the same Texas Rangers game this season Monday, and the result was two scoreless innings and hope for the bullpen (video by Jeff Wilson).

How Rangers hitters fared: Offense hasn’t been much of a problem for the Rangers lately, as they scored at least four runs for the eighth time in nine games. ... The big hits came from Nomar Mazara and Shin-Soo Choo, who collected two-run doubles in the first and second innings. ... Delino DeShields had a solo homer in the fifth, his second hit of the game. His first was a bunt hit in the second inning after video review. He then scored on Choo’s double. ... DeShields and Choo were the only players with multiple hits. ... Robinson Chirinos had one in his first at-bat. He has reached in 25 straight games.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

