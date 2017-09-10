Rangers watch chances to gain ground slip away

On the scale of must-win games, the one the Texas Rangers played Sunday was at least an 8.
Many, including some Rangers players, would say it was a 10.
There aren’t many games remaining — 20 to be exact — and opportunities to gain ground in the wild-card chase are dwindling. A victory over the New York Yankees would have allowed the Rangers to gain ground.
A.J. Griffin, Nick Martinez and the Yankees’ hitters didn’t allow that to happen, and instead of gaining a game in the standings on the Minnesota Twins, the Rangers missed for the second straight day.
Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez each connected for two solo homers, and Griffin and Martinez combined to surrender nine runs in the game’s first 3 2/3 innings as the Yankees rolled 16-7 to claim the weekend series.
The good news, while it was also bad, is that the Rangers find themselves only 2 1/2 games out of the playoffs. But opportunities were wasted Saturday and Sunday after winning the series opener.
“It was a tough day,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Obviously, you’d like to win a series. We need to win baseball games. That’s a quality club. They’ve got good hitters up and down the lineup. But, yeah, you’d like to be able to beat the club that’s in front of you, and we don’t get to play them again.”
The Rangers’ record sits at 71-71, back to .500. Their next 10 games are against fellow wild-card contenders the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, so more opportunities exist to improve their playoff chances.
The Twins and the Angels are the only teams ahead of the Rangers, pending the Baltimore Orioles’ outcome Sunday night.
“It’s going to be challenging, but it’s right there,” shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “They are right there with us in the wild card, and those are the teams you want to play.”
But the Rangers didn’t look like a contender Sunday, as Griffin allowed five runs in three-plus innings and Martinez allowed four while recording only two outs as the first man out of the bullpen.
Griffin said that he felt fine on the mound and that nothing was different than any of his previous outings. He was clearly upset to be pulled after only 59 pitches and with the score 3-1.
“They got a couple runs off me,” Griffin said. “I just go out there and try to get guys out, and I wasn’t able to last long enough, I guess.”
The Yankees led 9-1 after 3 1/2 innings and 13-4 after batting in the eighth. By that time, the Rangers’ regulars were out of the game for some rest ahead of their four-game series against the Mariners beginning Monday. The extra arms in the bullpen mopped up as the winning pieces rested.
Rougned Odor came out of the game in the fifth, though due to injury. The second baseman was diagnosed with a mildly sprained left ankle after he was taken out by Nomar Mazara as they chased a pop-up down the right-field line.
Odor will be evaluated Monday, but the Rangers could be without him, Adrian Beltre (left hamstring) and Carlos Gomez (right ankle) for multiple games this week.
“More precautionary than anything,” Banister said. “I made the decision when I was running out there and saw him on the ground and saw the grimace on his face.”
There was a lot of grimacing going on Sunday as the Rangers failed to win a series for only the second time in their last nine. But they’re running out of opportunities to gain ground like the one that presented itself this weekend against the Yankees.
“It was not the way we wanted to end up today, but there’s nothing we can do right now,” Andrus said. “Any loss at this point is bad. The main focus for us is to keep winning series, and when it’s not happening there’s nothing you can do about it. Just turn the page and move on to the next one.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+3.5
x-Minnesota
—
LA Angels
1
Texas
2.5
Kansas City
2.5
Baltimore
2.5
Seattle
3
Tampa Bay
3.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
New York
102
621
013
—
16
18
1
Texas
010
210
021
—
7
10
1
New York AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gardner lf
5
2
2
2
0
0
.258
Wade lf
1
1
1
1
0
0
.151
Headley 3b
6
1
1
1
0
0
.278
Sanchez dh
4
4
3
2
0
0
.280
Kratz ph-dh
1
0
1
2
0
0
1.000
Gregorius ss
4
0
4
4
0
0
.295
Torreyes ph-ss
2
0
0
0
0
1
.293
Castro 2b
6
0
0
0
0
0
.304
Judge rf
2
2
2
3
1
0
.277
Austin ph-rf
0
0
0
0
1
0
.250
Bird 1b
5
0
0
0
0
0
.147
Ellsbury cf
3
3
1
0
1
1
.258
Romine c
5
3
3
0
0
0
.229
Totals 44
16
18
15
3
2
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
3
1
1
1
1
1
.279
Choo dh
5
0
1
2
0
2
.261
Andrus ss
2
1
1
0
1
0
.306
Gosselin ss
2
0
0
0
0
1
.140
Napoli 1b
4
0
1
1
0
2
.194
Middlebrooks 3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.273
Mazara rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.258
Hoying ph-rf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.197
Chirinos c
2
2
1
1
1
1
.268
Jimenez c
2
0
1
0
0
0
.333
Gallo 3b-1b
2
1
0
0
2
0
.209
Nicholas ph
0
1
0
0
1
0
.289
Odor 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.213
Robinson 2b
3
0
1
1
0
2
.217
Rua lf
4
1
3
1
1
1
.227
Totals 37
7
10
7
7
13
E—Castro (10), Gallo (16). LOB—New York 7, Texas 11. 2B—Sanchez (16), Gregorius (26), Ellsbury (14), Romine (8), Kratz (1), Choo (18), Andrus (41), Rua (6), Robinson (2). 3B—Gardner (4). HR—Sanchez (29), off Griffin; Judge (40), off Martinez; Judge (41), off Mendez; Sanchez (30), off Ross; Chirinos (17), off Montgomery. RBIs—Gardner 2 (56), Headley (59), Sanchez 2 (83), Gregorius 4 (72), Judge 3 (90), Wade (2), Kratz 2 (2), DeShields (19), Choo 2 (68), Napoli (66), Chirinos (37), Rua (12), Robinson (10). SF—Judge, DeShields. DP—Texas 1.
New York
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Montgomery
3 1/3
3
3
3
4
3
79
4.24
Green, W, 4-0
2 1/3
4
1
1
0
4
47
2.00
Kahnle
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
15
2.67
Betances
1
1
2
2
2
3
29
3.02
Smith
1
1
1
1
1
1
24
7.71
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Griffin, L, 6-6
3
5
5
5
1
0
59
5.50
Martinez
2/3
5
4
4
0
0
19
5.40
Mendez
2 1/3
4
3
1
0
1
39
3.86
Ross
2 1/3
4
4
4
2
0
50
7.71
Leclerc
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
10
4.25
Inherited runners-scored—Green 2-1, Kahnle 2-0, Martinez 2-2, Leclerc 1-0. HBP—Griffin 2 (Sanchez,Ellsbury). WP—Montgomery. PB—Romine (3). T—3:43. A—31,349 (48,114).
Rangers vs. Mariners
7:05 p.m. Monday, FSSW
