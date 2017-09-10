More Videos

Texas Rangers

Rangers add Bush back to back end of bullpen

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 10, 2017 2:33 PM

ARLINGTON

The Rangers activated Bush from the 10-day disabled list, three weeks after he and Gallo crashed into each other in the infield. Bush was able to keep his arm active, so it was just a matter of waiting until his knee was strong enough to return.

It is, and the Rangers won’t be taking it easy with him.

“We don’t really have time to massage him into the bullpen,” manager Jeff Banister said.

Bush, who spent time at closer this season, will restore some order to the Rangers’ bullpen. Not only will Bush move back into a late-innings role, but those who have been filling in for him, namely Ricky Rodriguez and Nick Gardewine, will be available earlier in games.

Bush, who will be wearing a brace when he pitches, is ready to get going again.

“It’s go time,” Bush said. “I feel like I’ve done what I need to do, and it feels strong. I don’t know why I’m going to sit back and wait any longer.”

The soonest righty reliever Keone Kela will return is Wednesday. He is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Monday to test his shoulder again and would get a day Tuesday to recover.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

