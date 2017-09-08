Rangers rally to 11-5 rout of Yankees

Elvis Andrus drove in three runs Friday, Rougned Odor had two RBI and Nomar Mazara launched a 453-foot homer as the Texas Rangers overcame to early four-run deficits and stormed past the New York Yankees 11-5.
Martin Perez allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings, but only two were earned as an Odor error in the second contributed to a four-run inning for the Yankees. Perez, though, allowed only one more run en route to his career-best seventh straight win.
The victory moved the Rangers within four games of the Yankees in the wild-card standings but they stayed 2 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild card.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez didn’t let a four-run second inning, keyed by a Rougned Odor error that opened the door to three unearned runs, get the better of him. ... Perez allowed a run in third as Didi Gregorius went deep, but that was all for the Yankees as Perez allowed five runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings to win his seventh straight start. ... Ricky Rodriguez recorded arguably the biggest out of the game, striking out Aaron Judge as the potential tying run to end the seventh. Rodriguez then tossed a scored seventh, and Jake Diekman and Tony Barnette finished off the win.
How Rangers hitters fared: Pretty well. They collected 15 hits, six of them for extra bases, and went 7 for 11 with runners in scoring position in the first eight innings. ... Elvis Andrus broke a 5-5 tie in the fifth with a two-run single. He also drove in a run in the third with double. Andrus went 3 for 4 with two doubles. He has 40 doubles this season. ... Nomar Mazara got the Rangers going with a 453-foot solo homer in the second of Masahiro Tanaka. ... Robinson Chirinos reached in all four of his plate appearances and scored twice. ... Joey Gallo’s RBI single in the seventh extended his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 18. Gallo scored two batters later on a two-run triple by Odor.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+1.5
x-Minnesota
—
LA Angels
1.5
Texas
2.5
Baltimore
3
Tampa Bay
4.5
Kansas City
4.5
Seattle
4.5
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
New York
041
000
000
—
5
8
0
Texas
012
040
40x
—
11
15
2
New York AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gardner lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.256
Judge rf
5
0
1
0
0
3
.276
Sanchez c
3
0
2
2
1
0
.276
Castro 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.310
Holliday dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
.230
Gregorius ss
4
2
1
1
0
0
.291
Torreyes ss
0
0
0
0
0
0
.295
Headley 1b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.279
Ellsbury cf
4
1
1
1
0
3
.258
Frazier 3b
3
0
1
1
0
1
.211
Totals 35
5
8
5
1
10
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
5
2
2
1
0
1
.282
Choo dh
5
2
2
0
0
1
.264
Andrus ss
4
1
3
3
1
0
.307
Mazara rf
4
1
2
1
0
1
.261
Hoying pr-rf
1
1
0
0
0
0
.203
Gomez cf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.251
Gallo 3b
4
1
1
1
0
3
.211
Napoli 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.194
Odor 2b
4
1
2
2
0
1
.215
Chirinos c
2
2
2
1
2
0
.266
Totals 37
11
15
10
3
11
E—Gallo (15), Odor (17). LOB—New York 6, Texas 6. 2B—Judge (19), DeShields (15), Choo (17), Andrus 2 (40), Chirinos (12). 3B—Odor (3). HR—Gregorius (21), off Perez; Mazara (19), off Tanaka. RBIs—Sanchez 2 (81), Gregorius (68), Ellsbury (38), Frazier (64), DeShields (18), Andrus 3 (83), Mazara (91), Gomez (49), Gallo (73), Odor 2 (66), Chirinos (36). SF—Gomez. Runners left in scoring position—New York 2 (Castro 2); Texas 3 (DeShields, Mazara, Gomez). RISP—New York 3 for 6; Texas 7 for 13. Runners moved up—Choo, Hoying. GIDP—Holliday, Mazara. DP—New York 1 (Headley, Gregorius); Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).
New York
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Tanaka, L 11-11
4
8
7
7
0
7
81
4.82
Kahnle
2/3
2
0
0
0
0
10
2.73
Shreve
1 1/3
0
0
0
1
2
23
3.38
Smith
0
2
3
3
1
0
12
7.64
Heller
2/3
2
1
1
1
1
17
2.25
Mitchell
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
16
4.45
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Perez, W 12-10
5 2/3
8
5
2
1
4
103
4.81
Rodriguez, H 1
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
2
21
7.00
Diekman
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
0.00
Barnette
1
0
0
0
0
3
18
4.82
Tanaka pitched to 4 batters in the 5th. Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Kahnle 2-2, Shreve 1-0, Heller 3-3, Mitchell 2-0, Rodriguez 1-0. HBP—Perez 2 (Frazier,Gardner). WP—Tanaka 2, Smith, Heller. T—3:23. A—35,883 (48,114).
Comments