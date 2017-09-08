More Videos

  • Banister breaks down Rangers' win over Yankees

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched Martin Perez survive Friday and the offense get rolling in an 11-5 win over the New York Yankees.

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched Martin Perez survive Friday and the offense get rolling in an 11-5 win over the New York Yankees. Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister watched Martin Perez survive Friday and the offense get rolling in an 11-5 win over the New York Yankees. Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers rally to 11-5 rout of Yankees

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 08, 2017 10:34 PM

ARLINGTON

Elvis Andrus drove in three runs Friday, Rougned Odor had two RBI and Nomar Mazara launched a 453-foot homer as the Texas Rangers overcame to early four-run deficits and stormed past the New York Yankees 11-5.

Martin Perez allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings, but only two were earned as an Odor error in the second contributed to a four-run inning for the Yankees. Perez, though, allowed only one more run en route to his career-best seventh straight win.

The victory moved the Rangers within four games of the Yankees in the wild-card standings but they stayed 2 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild card.　

  • Perez says he's finally starting to meet expectations

    Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez won his seventh consecutive start Friday, beating the New York Yankees, and is meeting the expectations many have set for him (video by Jeff Wilson).

Perez says he's finally starting to meet expectations

Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez won his seventh consecutive start Friday, beating the New York Yankees, and is meeting the expectations many have set for him (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez didn’t let a four-run second inning, keyed by a Rougned Odor error that opened the door to three unearned runs, get the better of him. ... Perez allowed a run in third as Didi Gregorius went deep, but that was all for the Yankees as Perez allowed five runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings to win his seventh straight start. ... Ricky Rodriguez recorded arguably the biggest out of the game, striking out Aaron Judge as the potential tying run to end the seventh. Rodriguez then tossed a scored seventh, and Jake Diekman and Tony Barnette finished off the win.　

  • Mazara: Rangers' offense keeps rolling in key win

    Nomar Mazara's second-inning solo homer got the Texas Rangers going Friday en route to an 11-5 victory over the New York Yankees (video by Jeff Wilson).

Mazara: Rangers' offense keeps rolling in key win

Nomar Mazara's second-inning solo homer got the Texas Rangers going Friday en route to an 11-5 victory over the New York Yankees (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: Pretty well. They collected 15 hits, six of them for extra bases, and went 7 for 11 with runners in scoring position in the first eight innings. ... Elvis Andrus broke a 5-5 tie in the fifth with a two-run single. He also drove in a run in the third with double. Andrus went 3 for 4 with two doubles. He has 40 doubles this season. ... Nomar Mazara got the Rangers going with a 453-foot solo homer in the second of Masahiro Tanaka. ... Robinson Chirinos reached in all four of his plate appearances and scored twice. ... Joey Gallo’s RBI single in the seventh extended his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 18. Gallo scored two batters later on a two-run triple by Odor.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

AL wild-card standings

Team

Games back

x-NY Yankees

+1.5

x-Minnesota

LA Angels

1.5

Texas

2.5

Baltimore

3

Tampa Bay

4.5

Kansas City

4.5

Seattle

4.5

Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.

New York

041

000

000

5

8

0

Texas

012

040

40x

11

15

2

New York AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gardner lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.256

Judge rf

5

0

1

0

0

3

.276

Sanchez c

3

0

2

2

1

0

.276

Castro 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.310

Holliday dh

4

1

1

0

0

0

.230

Gregorius ss

4

2

1

1

0

0

.291

Torreyes ss

0

0

0

0

0

0

.295

Headley 1b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.279

Ellsbury cf

4

1

1

1

0

3

.258

Frazier 3b

3

0

1

1

0

1

.211

Totals 35

5

8

5

1

10

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

5

2

2

1

0

1

.282

Choo dh

5

2

2

0

0

1

.264

Andrus ss

4

1

3

3

1

0

.307

Mazara rf

4

1

2

1

0

1

.261

Hoying pr-rf

1

1

0

0

0

0

.203

Gomez cf

4

0

1

1

0

1

.251

Gallo 3b

4

1

1

1

0

3

.211

Napoli 1b

4

0

0

0

0

3

.194

Odor 2b

4

1

2

2

0

1

.215

Chirinos c

2

2

2

1

2

0

.266

Totals 37

11

15

10

3

11

E—Gallo (15), Odor (17). LOB—New York 6, Texas 6. 2B—Judge (19), DeShields (15), Choo (17), Andrus 2 (40), Chirinos (12). 3B—Odor (3). HR—Gregorius (21), off Perez; Mazara (19), off Tanaka. RBIs—Sanchez 2 (81), Gregorius (68), Ellsbury (38), Frazier (64), DeShields (18), Andrus 3 (83), Mazara (91), Gomez (49), Gallo (73), Odor 2 (66), Chirinos (36). SF—Gomez. Runners left in scoring position—New York 2 (Castro 2); Texas 3 (DeShields, Mazara, Gomez). RISP—New York 3 for 6; Texas 7 for 13. Runners moved up—Choo, Hoying. GIDP—Holliday, Mazara. DP—New York 1 (Headley, Gregorius); Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli).

New York

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Tanaka, L 11-11

4

8

7

7

0

7

81

4.82

Kahnle

 2/3

2

0

0

0

0

10

2.73

Shreve

1 1/3

0

0

0

1

2

23

3.38

Smith

0

2

3

3

1

0

12

7.64

Heller

 2/3

2

1

1

1

1

17

2.25

Mitchell

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

16

4.45

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Perez, W 12-10

5 2/3

8

5

2

1

4

103

4.81

Rodriguez, H 1

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

2

21

7.00

Diekman

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

0.00

Barnette

1

0

0

0

0

3

18

4.82

Tanaka pitched to 4 batters in the 5th. Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Kahnle 2-2, Shreve 1-0, Heller 3-3, Mitchell 2-0, Rodriguez 1-0. HBP—Perez 2 (Frazier,Gardner). WP—Tanaka 2, Smith, Heller. T—3:23. A—35,883 (48,114).

  Comments  

