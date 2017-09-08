Rangers will try to ride Hamels down the stretch

More Videos 1:53 Mazara: Rangers' offense keeps rolling in key win Pause 2:44 Banister breaks down Rangers' win over Yankees 1:10 Perez says he's finally meeting expectations 1:10 Perez says he's finally starting to meet expectations 2:15 Adrian Beltre talks about his big (non-playing) weekend 2:37 Cole Hamels frustrated by inability to put away hitters 0:23 RAW: Prized Carroll Dragons recruit sophomore RJ Mickens dazzles Maverick Stadium crowd 0:38 Taken off in a stretcher, players and coaches pray for Mansfield DB and top recruit Cameron Jones 1:38 Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief 1:24 Punishing Trojans: Euless Trinity thumps Montgomery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cole Hamels frustrated by inability to put away hitters Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that he has been unable to correct why he is having trouble finishing off hitters, something that bit him again Wednesday (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said that he has been unable to correct why he is having trouble finishing off hitters, something that bit him again Wednesday (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

