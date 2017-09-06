Andrus playing for greater cause than breakout season

Needing one home run to reach 20, a milestone thought to be impossible for him to reach as recently as June, Elvis Andrus wasted no time on a long Wednesday to collect it.
He went deep in his first at-bat, with two outs in the first inning, launching a fastball out to straightaway center field 400 feet away and watching it splash into the small pond just beyond the wall.
It might have occurred to him in the moment, after the media making such a big deal about it. And it is a big deal, as Andrus has been the Texas Rangers’ MVP since Opening Day and rates as one of the game’s premier shortstops.
Yes, that Elvis Andrus, who is now leading the Rangers as they continue to make noise in the wild-card hunt and is their best player — at least among those with two healthy hamstrings.
As such, he took 20 in stride in the same manner as Adrian Beltre, the future Hall of Famer who is out with a bad left hammy. Andrus’ homer and 4-for-5 day in a 12-8 victory over the Atlanta Braves were for the greater good.
“I’m really proud of the season that I’ve had so far, but it’s not about me,” Andrus said between games of the Rangers’ first doubleheader since May 27, 2013. “It’s about going out there the next game and win and find a way to scratch and get into the postseason. That’s the ultimate prize for me.”
The Rangers (70-69) lost the second game 5-4 to fall two games out of the second wild-card spot. Their 17-9 record after Game 1 was third-best in the majors since Aug. 9, and they were two games above .500 for the first time since May 23.
They needed more than just Andrus’ offense to hold off Atlanta in the opener, and got it from many sources. Mike Napoli launched his 29th homer, Will Middlebrooks had a key pinch-hit two-run triple, and Brett Nicholas drove in two runs from the No. 8 spot in the lineup.
Andrus had three RBIs, one on the homer, another on a two-out single in the third and the last on a double in the seventh. He homered in a third straight game for the first time in his career.
He became the third player in the majors this season to collect 20 homers and 20 steals. The other two were reigning American League MVP Mike Trout and MVP front-runner Jose Altuve.
“You can look at it before this year and put those three named together and say, ‘Who doesn’t fit?’ ” manager Jeff Banister said. “Everybody would know, and that’s Elvis. However, you can’t say that anymore.”
Andrus is up to 80 RBIs, for which he credits Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo for regularly being on base ahead of him. When asked how he would explain his jump from a career-high of eight homers to 20 and counting, he credits the process and “daddy strength” from his 2-month-old son.
He deserves credit, but he won’t take it.
“It’s huge in the absence of a pure power hitter in our lineup,” Banister said. “He’s filling a void right now with Adrian being out. He is a guy that has maximized his power potential. There’s no defense for home runs. For him to be doing what he’s doing is as paramount as any hitter we have in the lineup.”
For Andrus, his success is lining up nicely with the team’s. It doesn’t matter what he’s doing as long as they are sticking around the playoff picture.
But it matters to the Rangers what he does. He’s their MVP, and he’s performing like it when it matters most.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Andrus said. “That’s the competition we want, to be blessed and be able to be in the race. We all are engaging that the right way. Everybody is noticing that we’ve been playing baseball the last month, and it’s going to take a big push from everybody to fight into the postseason.”
AL wild-card standings
Team
Games back
x-NY Yankees
+2.5
x-Minnesota
—
LA Angels
.5
Baltimore
1
Texas
2
Kansas City
2.5
Seattle
3
Tampa Bay
3
Note: Top two teams, marked with x, would make the playoffs if season ended today.
Game 1
Texas
101
432
010
—
12
12
0
Atlanta
202
000
112
—
8
15
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
3
2
1
0
1
1
.285
Choo rf
5
1
1
1
0
2
.263
Andrus ss
5
1
4
3
0
0
.305
Gomez cf
4
0
0
1
0
4
.249
Gallo 3b
4
2
1
0
1
1
.212
Napoli 1b
3
2
1
2
2
0
.194
Odor 2b
4
1
1
0
0
2
.214
Nicholas c
5
1
2
2
0
1
.286
Gonzalez p
0
1
0
0
1
0
.000
Middlebrooks ph
1
1
1
2
0
0
.400
Bibens-Dirkx p
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Jimenez ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Hoying rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.210
Totals 36
12
12
11
5
12
Atlanta AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Inciarte cf
5
1
3
2
0
0
.307
Albies 2b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.281
Freeman 1b
3
2
2
1
1
0
.320
Peterson lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.188
Kemp lf
4
1
1
2
0
0
.287
L.Adams rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.268
Markakis rf
3
0
1
1
1
0
.284
Garcia ph
1
1
1
0
0
0
.250
Swanson ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.237
M.Adams ph-1b
2
1
1
1
0
1
.272
Ruiz 3b
5
0
1
1
0
1
.212
Freitas c
5
0
2
0
0
2
.250
Gohara p
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Johnson ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Camargo ss
2
1
2
0
0
0
.299
Totals 42
8
15
8
2
8
LOB—Texas 5, Atlanta 9. 2B—DeShields (14), Choo (16), Andrus (38), Gallo (16), Odor (19), Nicholas (3), Freeman (29), Camargo (18), M.Adams (20). 3B—Middlebrooks (1), Albies (5). HR—Andrus (20), off Gohara; Napoli (29), off Wisler; Kemp (17), off Gonzalez; Inciarte (11), off Gonzalez. RBIs—Choo (66), Andrus 3 (80), Gomez (47), Napoli 2 (65), Nicholas 2 (8), Middlebrooks 2 (3), Inciarte 2 (52), Freeman (61), Kemp 2 (57), Markakis (69), Ruiz (14), M.Adams (63). SF—Gomez. S—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Gallo); Atlanta 4 (Albies 3, Freitas). RISP—Texas 7 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 9. Runners moved up—Choo, Inciarte, Kemp, Markakis. GIDP—Jimenez. DP—Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gonzalez
3
4
4
4
2
2
60
4.48
Bibens-Dirkx, W 5-2
3
5
0
0
0
2
52
4.67
Gardewine
1
1
1
1
0
1
16
2.45
Grilli
1
2
1
1
0
2
29
6.46
Ross
2/3
3
2
2
0
1
17
7.33
Claudio
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
2.58
Atlanta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gohara, L 0-1
4
4
6
6
4
6
83
13.50
Wisler
1 1/3
7
5
5
0
2
39
7.76
Krol
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
2
17
5.89
Winkler
2
1
1
1
1
2
27
3.00
Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-0, Krol 1-0. HBP—Krol (Odor). WP—Gohara. Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa. T—3:30. A—19,971 (41,500).
Game 2
Texas
002
011
000
—
4
9
1
Atlanta
050
000
00x
—
5
7
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.280
Andrus ss
4
1
1
0
1
1
.304
Mazara rf
2
2
2
2
1
0
.259
Hoying rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.206
Napoli ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.196
Gosselin pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.146
Gomez cf
4
0
2
1
0
0
.251
Gallo 1b
3
0
0
0
2
1
.211
Odor 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.213
Chirinos c
4
0
2
0
0
0
.259
Robinson 3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.219
Middlebrooks ph-3b
2
1
1
0
0
0
.429
Hamels p
3
0
0
1
0
1
.000
Diekman p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Choo ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.263
Barnette p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Claudio p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Totals 35
4
9
4
5
7
Atlanta AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Inciarte cf
3
1
2
1
1
0
.309
Albies 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.280
F.Freeman 1b
4
0
1
2
0
0
.319
Kemp lf
4
0
1
0
0
3
.286
Adams lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.268
Markakis rf
3
1
0
0
1
0
.283
Suzuki c
3
1
1
0
0
0
.253
Swanson ss
3
1
1
1
1
1
.237
Camargo 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.293
Teheran p
2
1
0
0
0
0
.149
Minter p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Garcia ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.248
S.Freeman p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Ramirez p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Vizcaino p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Totals 31
5
7
4
3
7
E—Hamels (3). LOB—Texas 10, Atlanta 6. 2B—Gomez (20), Chirinos 2 (11), F.Freeman (30), Suzuki (10). 3B—Middlebrooks (2). HR—Mazara (18), off Teheran. RBIs—Mazara 2 (90), Gomez (48), Hamels (1), Inciarte (53), F.Freeman 2 (63), Swanson (45). SB—Andrus (24). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5 (Gallo 2, Chirinos 2, Hamels); Atlanta 3 (Markakis 2, Camargo). RISP—Texas 0 for 9; Atlanta 4 for 10. Runners moved up—Hamels, Swanson. GIDP—Odor, Camargo. DP—Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, F.Freeman).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels, L, 9-3
6
6
5
4
2
5
101
4.03
Diekman
1
0
0
0
1
2
17
0.00
Barnette
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
14
4.91
Claudio
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
2.57
Atlanta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Teheran, W, 10-11
5
5
3
3
5
3
98
4.77
Minter, H, 2
1
1
1
1
0
2
20
4.50
S.Freeman, H, 9
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
2
14
2.81
Ramirez, H, 25
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
7
2.25
Vizcaino, S, 10-12
1
2
0
0
0
0
17
2.68
Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-0. HBP—Hamels (Suzuki), Teheran (Gomez). Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Stu Scheurwater. T—3:03. A—20,364 (41,500).
Thursday: Idle
Rangers vs. Yankees
7:05 p.m. Friday, FSSW
