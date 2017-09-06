Rangers roll past Braves in doubleheader opener

Elvis Andrus went 4 for 5 with his 20th homer, Will Middlebrooks collected a pinch-hit two-run triple, and Mike Napoli swatted a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers rolled to a 12-8 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of a split doubleheader.
Andrus reached 20 for the first time in his career with a first-inning shot that cleared the center-field wall. He also singled in a run in the third, an inning before the Rangers posted four runs to overcome a 4-2 deficit, and added a single in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth.
Middlebrooks’ triple, a sinking liner that left fielder Matt Kemp dived for and missed, scored two, and he later scored on a wild pitch. Brett Nicholas drove in the first run on a double, and he added an RBI single in the fifth two batters after Napoli’s 29th homer of the season.
Right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx was awarded the win after talking over in the fourth for Miguel Gonzalez, who allowed four runs in three innings in his Rangers debut. He was acquired Aug. 31 from the Chicago White Sox.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Gonzalez’s debut wasn’t terrific, nor was it particularly long. ... Gonzalez allowed four runs on four hits (two homers) in three innings, and it took him 60 pitches to get nine outs. ... He retired the first two Braves batters quickly, but then went walk, homer, walk to extend the first. ... The Braves jumped on Gonzalez’s first three pitches of the third, going homer, triple, single. ... Austin Bibens-Dirkx, though, tossed three scoreless innings to get the win. ... Nick Gardewine allowed the first earned run of his career in the seventh, and the Braves collected another run in the eighth against Jason Grilli. ... Tyson Ross pitched for the first time since Aug. 22 and the first time in relief since July 7, 2013, and allowed two runs in the ninth while recording only two outs. ... Alex Claudio had to get the final out.
How Rangers hitters fared: Elvis Andrus got the Rangers going, again, and the rest followed. ... Andrus connected against Luiz Gohara in the first for his 20th homer, the first 20-homer of his career. Andrus singled home pitcher Miguel Gonzalez in the third after the pitcher took a leadoff walk, went to second on a bunt and move to third on a fly ball. ... Andrus had two more hits, including an RBI double in the eighth. ... Brett Nicholas had the first of his two RBI hits in the Rangers’ four-run fourth, a double down the left-field line. Will Middlebrooks followed with a two-run pinch-hit triple and scored on a wild pitch. ... Mike Napoli knocked a two-run homer in the fifth, and Nicholas followed two batters later with an RBI single after Rougned Odor doubled. ... A.J. Jimenez made his major-league debut as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and bounced into a double play.
