Andrus goes deep for first career 20-homer season

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus connected for his 20th home run of the season Wednesday afternoon, sending a towering drive over the wall in straightaway center field in the first inning of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.
It’s the first 20-homer season for Andrus, whose previous career-high was eight (2016). The shortstop also has 23 steals and 37 doubles.
The shot off Braves rookie Luiz Gohara marked the first time in Andrus’ career that he has homered in three consecutive games.
