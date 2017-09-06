How did Rangers players, manager kill time during Tuesday’s rain delay?

Both the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves sat and sat and sat some more Tuesday night as they awaited word on if they were going to play a game. The answer, after more than two hours, was no.
That’s a lot of time to kill. So, just how did players and managers kill it?
It depends on the person, but they all have plenty of experience with multiple rain delays a season.
Outfielder Delino DeShields takes advantage of technology that allows him to camp out at his locker, or on a couch, or in the food room. One show in particular has him captivated.
“Just watched Narcos,” DeShields said. “We just kind of hung out.”
Third baseman Joey Gallo did some work in the cage and stretched to stay loose in case there was a game to play, but a lot of his time was spent chewing the fat with his teammates.
“We just pretty much sat and waited,” he said.
Manager Jeff Banister, though, said that he made the most of his time. He spent part of the delay chatting up players but also talking with assistant general manager Mike Daly about the farm system and sharing observations about SunTrust Park.
The Rangers play the New York Yankees this weekend, so Banister took a look at the Rangers’ upcoming opponent. Games were being played elsewhere, and Banister said that he took a look at the games involving teams in the wild-card mix with the Rangers.
“And, then, outside of that it’s watching it rain,” Banister said.
At a certain point, though, the wait becomes too long to think about playing. The Rangers surpassed that and then some before the decision was made to play a doubleheader Wednesday.
“Two and a half hours, it was boring,” DeShields said. “Either just bang it early or let’s get it in. No one wants to sit around for 2 1/2 hours and then make a decision that, oh, we can’t play. For me, if you’re going to build a new stadium, put a roof over it.”
