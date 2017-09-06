More Videos

Pudge Rodriguez cherishes a packed house of Rangers fans for jersey retirement 3:36

Pudge Rodriguez cherishes a packed house of Rangers fans for jersey retirement

Pause
TCU protesters march over DACA decision 0:41

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

Littering in Texas could cost you time and money 1:02

Littering in Texas could cost you time and money

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home 0:27

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home

Students protest DACA decision in downtown Fort Worth 0:29

Students protest DACA decision in downtown Fort Worth

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 20:11

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

  • Hamels: September an exciting time for Rangers

    Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson).

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

How did Rangers players, manager kill time during Tuesday’s rain delay?

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 06, 2017 11:23 AM

ATLANTA

Both the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves sat and sat and sat some more Tuesday night as they awaited word on if they were going to play a game. The answer, after more than two hours, was no.

That’s a lot of time to kill. So, just how did players and managers kill it?

It depends on the person, but they all have plenty of experience with multiple rain delays a season.

Outfielder Delino DeShields takes advantage of technology that allows him to camp out at his locker, or on a couch, or in the food room. One show in particular has him captivated.

“Just watched Narcos,” DeShields said. “We just kind of hung out.”

Third baseman Joey Gallo did some work in the cage and stretched to stay loose in case there was a game to play, but a lot of his time was spent chewing the fat with his teammates.

“We just pretty much sat and waited,” he said.

Manager Jeff Banister, though, said that he made the most of his time. He spent part of the delay chatting up players but also talking with assistant general manager Mike Daly about the farm system and sharing observations about SunTrust Park.

The Rangers play the New York Yankees this weekend, so Banister took a look at the Rangers’ upcoming opponent. Games were being played elsewhere, and Banister said that he took a look at the games involving teams in the wild-card mix with the Rangers.

“And, then, outside of that it’s watching it rain,” Banister said.

At a certain point, though, the wait becomes too long to think about playing. The Rangers surpassed that and then some before the decision was made to play a doubleheader Wednesday.

“Two and a half hours, it was boring,” DeShields said. “Either just bang it early or let’s get it in. No one wants to sit around for 2 1/2 hours and then make a decision that, oh, we can’t play. For me, if you’re going to build a new stadium, put a roof over it.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video