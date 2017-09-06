How did Rangers players, manager kill time during Tuesday’s rain delay?

More Videos 3:36 Pudge Rodriguez cherishes a packed house of Rangers fans for jersey retirement Pause 0:41 TCU protesters march over DACA decision 1:02 Littering in Texas could cost you time and money 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:27 Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home 0:29 Students protest DACA decision in downtown Fort Worth 20:11 OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hamels: September an exciting time for Rangers Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson). Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels said he and his teammates prepare all winter and spring to prepare of meaningful games in September (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com