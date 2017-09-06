Pudge Rodriguez offers prayers for Puerto Rico

Rangers legend Pudge Rodriguez offered his thoughts and prayers on social media Wednesday morning as Hurricane Irma moved towards his native Puerto Rico.
“Stay strong my people,” Rodriguez posted on Twitter, responding to an official Puerto Rico tweet asking for prayers.
Thoughts and prayers with my island stay strong my people Bendicines a todos y rezando mucho por mi familia, amigos y todos ustedes #IrmaPR https://t.co/frUfikyQvI— Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) September 6, 2017
He added in Spanish, “Bendicines a todos y rezando mucho por mi familia, amigos y todos ustedes,” which, roughly translates to “blessings for everybody and prayers for my family, friends and all of you.”
Rodriguez was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July. The Rangers have two players from Puerto Rico currently on their 40-man roster — Alex Claudio and A.J. Jimenez.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
