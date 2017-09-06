More Videos

Texas Rangers

Pudge Rodriguez offers prayers for Puerto Rico

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 06, 2017 10:39 AM

Rangers legend Pudge Rodriguez offered his thoughts and prayers on social media Wednesday morning as Hurricane Irma moved towards his native Puerto Rico.

“Stay strong my people,” Rodriguez posted on Twitter, responding to an official Puerto Rico tweet asking for prayers.

He added in Spanish, “Bendicines a todos y rezando mucho por mi familia, amigos y todos ustedes,” which, roughly translates to “blessings for everybody and prayers for my family, friends and all of you.”

Rodriguez was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July. The Rangers have two players from Puerto Rico currently on their 40-man roster — Alex Claudio and A.J. Jimenez.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

