Rangers, Braves washed out, doubleheader Wednesday

The newest ballpark in the major leagues is nearly perfect. The only thing missing at SunTrust Park is a retractable roof.
The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves will play a day-night doubleheader Wednesday after rain moved over SunTrust on Tuesday just before first pitch and never relented.
The Rangers will use right-hander Miguel Gonzalez in the opener and pitch left-hander Cole Hamels in the second game. The Rangers are off Thursday before opening a three-game weekend series Friday against the New York Yankees in Arlington. Gonzalez was scheduled to pitch Sunday, but it now be either right-hander Nick Martinez or A.J. Griffin.
The rainout is the Rangers' first of the season and their first on the road since April 17, 2013. The streak of 386 games without a road rainout was the longest in baseball.
