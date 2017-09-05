20-homer season for Andrus? Believe it or not, it’s about happen

Every player, coach, manager, scout, executive and fan of Major League Baseball could have been polled before the season on how many home runs Elvis Andrus would hit, and it’s a safe bet that no one would have said 20.
The Texas Rangers shortstop isn’t there yet, though he had a game to play Tuesday night and the chance to get there. He swatted Nos. 17 and 18 on Sunday and No. 19 on Monday to put him on the cusp of becoming the fifth Rangers shortstop to ever hit 20.
The power surge comes from a player who entered the season with 17 homers in the past three seasons, 35 for his career, and a career-high of eight in 2016.
“I never think about me hitting homers,” Andrus said. “I think it was more me developing my swing and getting my swing every year to the next level. I’m really happy with how everything is happening so far, and there’s always room to grow and get better. As long as I’m here I’m going to keep pushing to get better.”
Andrus is in his ninth season, and even he acknowledges that it was a long road to get to this point. He joked that his son, born in July, has given him the extra pop.
More likely, though, is that he’s a different player. He now longer is just the kid trying to slap the ball and get on base and cause havoc. He can still do that, but he has added a new layer.
His 19 homers were tied for fourth among MLB shortstops, and his 16 hits, 35 doubles and 75 RBI as a shortstop led the majors. He was batting .300.
“I’ve got daddy strength,” Andrus said. “I got to the big leagues and my priority was difference. I was just get on base. Now, I’m getting to the next level and it’s about going out there and trying to drive the ball. Get on base, for sure, but try to drive the ball.
But 20 homers?
“Oof,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I can’t say that we saw this coming.”
