Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory 1:45

Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory

Key to Odor's big game Monday? 'It's being focused' 1:24

Key to Odor's big game Monday? "It's being focused"

Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers 1:46

Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard 4:18

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford 0:39

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury 1:17

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 20:11

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan

  Key to Odor's big game Monday? "It's being focused"

    Rougned Odor homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2, and he said the big reason is he was focused in more (video by Jeff Wilson).

Rougned Odor homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2, and he said the big reason is he was focused in more (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com
Rougned Odor homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2, and he said the big reason is he was focused in more (video by Jeff Wilson). Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Rangers rock Dickey in rout of Braves

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

September 04, 2017 9:27 PM

ATLANTA

Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor swatted home runs Monday night, and Andrew Cashner allowed two runs in six innings as the Texas Rangers opened a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves with an 8-2 victory.

Andrus’ homer, his 19th of the season, opened the scoring in the first, and Mazara and Odor connected in a three-run fifth. Odor’s 28th homer of the season was a two-run shot, and he also drove in a run in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Cashner’s quality start was his 15th of the season, matching Yu Darvish for the team lead. Cashner has posted a quality start in 14 of his past 20 outings and has pulled his record to 9-9 after it was at 3-7 entering July.　

Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory 1:45

Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory

Key to Odor's big game Monday? 'It's being focused' 1:24

Key to Odor's big game Monday? "It's being focused"

Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers 1:46

Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard 4:18

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford 0:39

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury 1:17

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 20:11

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan

  Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers

    Andrew Cashner allowed two runs in six innings and collected a sacrifice fly in the second of the Texas Rangers' 8-2 win Monday over the Atlanta Braves (video by Jeff Wilson).

Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers

Andrew Cashner allowed two runs in six innings and collected a sacrifice fly in the second of the Texas Rangers' 8-2 win Monday over the Atlanta Braves (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner continued his hot stretch, and the Rangers won for the third straight time with him on the mound. ... Cashner had only two 1-2-3 innings, in the third and the sixth, as the Braves collected six hits and two runs against him. ... The last out of the fifth was a big frightening. The Rangers were leading 6-2 with two on and two out when Kurt Suzuki flied out to the warning track in left field. ... Nick Gardewine tossed a perfect seventh inning in his second big-league appearance, and Nick Martinez, working in relief with the fifth spot in the rotation not needed until next week, logged the final two innings.　　

Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory 1:45

Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory

Key to Odor's big game Monday? 'It's being focused' 1:24

Key to Odor's big game Monday? "It's being focused"

Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers 1:46

Cashner talks about his night on mound, at plate for Rangers

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard 4:18

Go on a search and rescue mission with the National Guard

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one 0:33

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott goes one-on-one

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford 0:39

Jason Garrett talks about Tyrone Crawford

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury 1:17

Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 24

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan 20:11

OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan

  Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory

    Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Andrew Cashner and the Rangers' three-run fifth inning helped they key pieces in the bullpen get a night off (video by Jeff Wilson).

Banister: Bullpen gets needed rest in victory

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that Andrew Cashner and the Rangers' three-run fifth inning helped they key pieces in the bullpen get a night off (video by Jeff Wilson).

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

How Rangers hitters fared: The knuckleball of R.A. Dickey didn’t fool the Rangers much. ... They scored seven of their eight runs against Dickey, the former Rangers pitcher, and Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara went deep against him. ... Joey Gallo had an RBI triple, and two of Carlos Gomez’s hits against Dickey were doubles. ... Rougned Odor homered off of Matt Wisler two batters after Dickey was replaced in the fifth.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

