Rangers Reaction: For wild card, .500 must be shed this week

More Videos 1:12 Rangers 'continue to grind' and are back at .500 Pause 0:34 Rangers keep loose with animal masks in clubhouse 2:19 Jeff Banister talks about Rangers' bullpen troubles 2:28 Choo, Griffin say Rangers must bounce back Sunday 1:35 Rangers sporting NFL jerseys, including Cowboys' Dez Bryant, for trip to Atlanta 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:44 Dallas Cowboys raise over $2 million Hurricane Harvey relief 1:14 Troy Aikman says he's a Dak Prescott fan 0:31 Cowboys No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush explains his Jason Garrett impression 20:11 OK, it's just a scrimmage, but it's serious action for Richland and Denton Ryan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rangers 'continue to grind' and are back at .500 Rangers manager Jeff Banister said it's in his club's DNA to continue to grind through adversity after Sunday's 7-6 win.

