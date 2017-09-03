More Videos

Texas Rangers

Rangers Reaction: For wild card, .500 must be shed this week

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 03, 2017 8:03 PM

ARLINGTON

The Rangers seem destined to finish at 81-81. That’s (probably) not going to be good enough to earn a playoff berth, but it’s happened before.

They’re back at .500 (68-68) after taking Sunday’s finale against the Angels.

It wasn’t pretty, of course, but that doesn’t really matter now. The bullpen bent but didn’t break as Tony Barnette and Jason Grilli combined to allow three runs in the ninth before Barnette got the final out to preserve a 7-6 win.

The Rangers can move above .500 with a win Monday in Atlanta against the Braves (60-75). Since June 27, however, Texas has only been able to that twice.

They should have a golden opportunity to remain above .500 and make a serious push for a wild card. After the three-game set at Atlanta, the Rangers return home for a seven-game homestand against the Yankees and Mariners.

1. Texas giving to Texas — The Rangers pledged to donate the proceeds from the Texas 2 Split 50/50 raffle for each of the three games against the Angels to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The three-game total came to $58,809, including $15,134 from Sunday. That amount is in addition to the money raised from 10 percent of all tickets purchased for the series and 10 percent of concession totals.

2. Going deep — The Rangers hit four more home runs Sunday to increase their major league lead to 212. The Orioles are next with 209. The Rangers need to hit 48 more homers to match their club record 260 in 2005. They have 26 games left. So good luck with that. But Texas could break another home run record from ’05.

That year they had a club-best seven players with 20 or more homers. Three players — Joey Gallo (37), Mike Napoli (28) and Rougned Odor (27) are there already. Five more are closing in, including Elvis Andrus, who homered twice Sunday and now has 18. It’s the third time in his career and second time this season he homered more than once in a game. He also did it June 26 in Cleveland. The last Rangers shortstop to have multiple, multi-homer games was Alex Rodriguez, who had three in 2003.

The others getting close are Shin-Soo Choo (18), Carlos Gomez (17), Nomara Mazara (16) and Robinson Chirinos, who had a two-run homer in the in fourth inning to give him a career-high 16. Adrian Beltre also has 16 but it’s unlikely he’ll be healthy soon enough to tack on four more homers in ’17.

3. Gomez ejected — Carlos Gomez was ejected after reacting immediately and animatedly to home plate umpire Mike Estabrook’s strike 3 call in the third inning. The pitch was down in the zone and perhaps below Gomez’s knees but his response, which included getting in Estabrook’s face, was an easy ejection to make. Manager Jeff Banister helped pull Gomez away before he got a few words with Estabrook.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

